Former Thai Pop Idol Pookie Confesses to Drug Trafficking

Prissana Praisaeng, aka Pookie and her husband confessed to drug trafficking and money laundering. They appeared in the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday. The Criminal Court on Monday examined the evidence and witness lists ahead of their trial.

They are to be sentenced for drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the Bangkok Post.

State prosecutors and counsel for the defendants were to present their lists for verification and approval.

Pookie, her husband Cholawit Keetatrakul, were indicted after the singer and her husband were arrested on June 17 at a rented house in Bangkok with a variety of drugs in their possession.

Police seized 98 grams of crystal meth, eight speed pills, 10 ecstasy pills, four grams of ketamine and 40 grams of marijuana, along with chemicals and equipment allegedly used to produce drugs.

The couple’s arrest followed the detention of the Taiwanese defendant at a hotel near Suvarnabhumi airport. He was arrested with about five kilograms of ketamine as he was about to board a flight to Taiwan. The Taiwanese man also alleged he had obtained the drug from the couple.

The alleged role of the other co-accused, a man and a woman, was also unclear.

The Taiwanese defendant also confessed to the charge of drug possession on the day he was arrested. The others had denied the allegations against them.

However, Pookie and her husband both confessed before the court on Monday. The other two defendants decided to fight the charges.

Pookie was a well-known singer in the past. Her most famous song “Sha-la-la-la-la” received more than three million views on YouTube.

The former Thai-Australian heartthrob is also known as Priscilla Gemelli.