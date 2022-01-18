Connect with us

Moon Knight Trailer Out: Marc Spector Turns Into the Fierce Moon Knight
Marvel Studios is all set to introduce their new superhero Moon Knight in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight will be the fifth series after WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. The trailer for Moon Knight was recently unveiled during the NFL playoffs, causing too much excitement among fans.

Marc Spector, played by Oscar Isaac, is a complex vigilante with a dissociative identity disorder. He mentions that he cannot tell if he is awake or dreaming. He also calls himself Steven and is shocked when someone calls him Marc.

Ethan Hawke appears in the trailer as Arthur Harrow, the movie’s antagonist, who is praised and followed by a large number of people. The trailer shows Spector in a number of strange situations as he goes to Egypt and learns there is chaos within him. The preview hinted at how the series takes place in modern and ancient Egypt. The multiple identities of the spectral heroes are also thrust into a deadly war of gods. Spector eventually turns into Moon Knight when he shouts in the middle of a road. After revealing his avatar for the first time, he brutally beats a man. Watch the trailer for Moon Knight below.

 

More about Moon Knight aka Marc Spector

Marc Spector, also known as Moon Knight, is a former CIA agent who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. Later, he becomes the human embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu. Moon Knight is among Marvel’s most fierce superheroes. Due to his dissociative identity disorder, he takes a long time to take the avatar of the Moon Knight.

Marvel Studios released a poster for Moon Knight ahead of the trailer. The poster showed a hand wrapped in bandaids, holding onto a crescent moon. Marvel Studios shared the poster with fans, writing, “Check out the all-new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, and start watching the Original series on March 30 on @DisneyPlus.” The poster fueled excitement among fans.

