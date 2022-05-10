CDC COVID Guidelines 2022: How Long to Quarantine, Symptoms & More

(CTN News) – As new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 spread throughout the United States and nearly all of the Chicago area rises to a higher alert level, many are wondering what to do if they experience symptoms or test positive for the virus.

How long do you remain contagious when cold symptoms start, how long do you need to quarantine, and when is the best time to test?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost every Chicago-area county is now at a “medium community level” for COVID transmission.

Across some counties, the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to rise.

According to the most recent CDC weekly numbers, BA.2.12.1, which health officials say is up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, now accounts for about 36.5% of cases nationwide.

Take a look at the CDC’s guidance on what to do if you test positive or suspect that you’ve been exposed. CDC updated this guidance for the first time in March.

How Long After COVID Exposure Could Symptoms Start?

According to the CDC, COVID symptoms can appear anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure.

Guidelines state that those who have been exposed should watch for symptoms at least 10 days after the last close contact with someone who has COVID.

If you have symptoms, you should get tested.

Here are the latest signs to watch for as BA.2 cases continue to spread across the Midwest and U.S.