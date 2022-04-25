Download New COVID-19 Cowin Vaccine Certificate @cowin.gov.in 2022

Cowin Vaccine Certificate: It is like being alone in a million as an Indian citizen without taking a vaccine. If you have not taken the vaccine yet, do so right away. If you would like to know how you can download your vaccination certificate, please see the article below. Please find enclosed step by step instructions as to how to download your vaccination certificate if you have received your vaccination and would like to obtain your cowin certificate. Please continue reading.

India is not the only country that is threatened by COVID-19, but the entire world is. A pandemic serum vaccine has been developed by the Serum Institute of India to deal with the threat of the pandemic. Over 125 crore people live in India, which is now the world’s biggest vaccine producer.

When COVID-19 was produced after the second COVID-19 wave, Indians were initially afraid to take the vaccine but soon realized that it could save their lives.

Country India Certificate COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Total Vaccinated 1,21,84,45,000+ (As on 27 November 2022) Dose 1 Vaccinated 78,25,87,184 (As on 27 November 2021) Dose 2 Vaccinated 43,50,18,835 (As on 27 November 2021) Sites Conducting Vaccination 1,02,372 (Total)- 2,354 (Private) & 1,00,018 (Government) Vaccine Name Covidshield (Oxford-AstraZeneca) Official Website cowin.gov.in

By the end of 2021, at least 121 crores of Indian citizens will have been vaccinated. Some will have been vaccinated partially, some will have been vaccinated fully.

Over 2 crore individuals were vaccinated in India in a single day, which is a tremendous achievement. In the current year, vaccinations and vacations are administered at 1,02,372 vaccination centers, 1,00,018 vaccination centers, and 2,354 private centers.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate?

The COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate can be downloaded using one of two methods that we have provided. A Certificate of Vaccination for COVID-19 can be downloaded in either of two ways, the method you choose will depend on what is most convenient for you.

There are two ways that you can obtain a copy of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Either you can download them from the CoWIN website or you can download them from DigiLocker.

How Can I Download The COVID-19 Vaccine Through The CoWIN Website?

It is very easy for you to obtain your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on the cowin. gov. in after following these steps.

Please note: the mobile number that was provided to you at the time of registration is required to download the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate from the CoWIN Website.

In order to obtain the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, you can go to the Cowin website and download it.

The Register / Sign In option will appear on the top-right corner of the web page after you select the above link. Please click it.

You will need to fill out the registered mobile number after clicking on the above-mentioned option. Fill out the registered mobile number and tap on Get OTP.

A 6 digit OTP will be sent to you after you tap on the above-mentioned button. Please enter the OTP and tap the Verify & Proceed button to proceed.

Clicking on “Certificate” will direct you to a page containing this option; select it.

Please note that. You will be able to download the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate after tapping on the certificate option. It is possible to print out a copy of this certificate.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Through DigiLocker?

As long as you follow the steps in the following section, you should be in a position to download the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate through DigiLocker quite easily.

You can download a copy of the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate after you have registered for DigiLocker and that can be done by logging in or by registering with DigiLocker.

Register or sign in to the application, then tap on View All (24) which will be located immediately after the Central Government.

Choose the option above and then tap on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare tab.

Tap on the Covid Vaccine Certificate tab after selecting the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

You are required to enter your Beneficiary ID when tapping the above-mentioned option. Fill it in and tap on GET DOCUMENT when done.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate will be visible to you once you have clicked on the above-mentioned option.

Note: You can find the Beneficiary ID on the text message that arrives during registration.

After reading this article, hopefully, you have gained detailed information about the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate. Regardless of the fact that you read this article, if you still have questions or queries related to downloading the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate using DigiLocker or CoWIN, please comment below and we will answer all your questions or queries as soon as possible.