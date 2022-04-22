Shanghai Extends the COVID-19 Lockdown Until April 26, Death 36

(CTN News) – The lockdown of COVID-19 in Shanghai has been extended to April 26 amid public anger as the eastern metropolis of 26 million reported 11 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the current outbreak to 36 deaths.

China reported 2,119 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, of which 1,931 were reported in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission.

Shanghai COVID-19 Reports

As of Friday, Shanghai had added 17,629 new cases in the previous 24 hours, 4.7 percent less than a day earlier. This brings the city’s cumulative cases since March 1 to 443,500.

In Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday that the number of symptomatic cases had fallen 26.7% to 1,931.

According to the report, 30,813 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

There were also 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland’s death toll since COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan in December 2019 to 4,674 according to official data.

Moreover, Shanghai has extended a standstill order until April 26, tightening its grip on a lockdown currently entering its 4th week to track down every Omicron case in one of China’s largest cities, the Post reported.

Static management measures will extend until next Tuesday to plug the loopholes around unguarded compounds, where infections have flared up again after remaining dormant for days.

The standstill order restricts the movements of medical staff, health officials, delivery couriers, and community volunteers in those areas, the report said.

According to local authorities, a series of campaigns will be launched on Friday to cut off all COVID-19 transmission chains in communities as quickly as possible.

Community control measures will be implemented to minimize people’s movements and gatherings, according to the Communist Party of China and the local government, according to Xinhua.

