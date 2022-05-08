Chronic Pain – What You Should Know About Alternative Therapy

Chronic Pain is one of the most unpleasant human experiences. Some people suffer from it and do many things to avoid it. Such as not carrying out risky activities, taking painkillers, steroids, exercises, etc. We tell you what it is and what treatment options you have.

What is chronic pain?

A person is diagnosed with chronic pain when (due to an illness, severe sports injury, accident, or post-surgery) they experience pain most of the time, with little chance of recovery or relief from discomfort. Chronic pain alters your state of mind and body, thus affecting your daily routine.

Consequences of chronic pain

Indeed when you have a headache or a pulled muscle, you are more likely to feel more irritable and have a more challenging time doing activities. However, it will go over time. When you live with chronic pain (more than three months), the consequences are more evident.

Emotional consequences

Increased hopelessness, irritability, and sadness, many people with chronic pain may experience anxiety and depression.

Behavioral consequences

Decreased activities, social isolation, and a sedentary lifestyle having pain can reduce the motivation to share with others and avoid leisure spaces.

As a result, you lose self-esteem and welcome negative thoughts about yourself and the future. These global effects indicate significant deterioration in the quality of life, so it is essential to go to therapy to increase the well-being of the person with pain and their environment.

What should you do?

Even after medication and taking steroids for a while, doctors suggest surgery if the patient has no improvements. Is it your case? Has the doctor already told you that there is no option but surgery? Well, do not worry. Thanks to the modern ways in the medical field, there is a better alternative.

Here at QC Kinetix (Greenville), you get alternative treatments, regenerative medicine, to surgery for chronic pain and sports injuries.

Psychological treatment

Psychological accompaniment is recommended when the individual is affected in various areas of his life, as mentioned in the previous section. In addition, if the treating physician indicates that there are no other options in his specialty, psychotherapy is essential for the subject and his support network to learn to manage pain.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is the one with the most scientific evidence for chronic pain. The therapist agrees with the client the objectives and teaches various skills that allow the patient to have an everyday life. In this type of case, there are FOUR fundamental axes in the treatment –

Relaxation techniques can decrease pain by drawing attention to other things

Cognitive restructuring seeks to reorient thoughts positively and reduce catastrophe

Plan activities that the individual can perform more efficiently and not lose valuable moments

Training in the attitude of acceptance of specific changes that you may experience

How do you help a relative with pain?

Validate the emotions your loved one is experiencing. Remind him to take the medication properly. Encourage him to ask for help and attend the sessions. Invite him to make plans together. Treat him with compassion, without judgment, and with tenderness.