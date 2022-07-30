Thailand Has More Wild Tigers Than Any Other Southeast Asian Country

(CTN News) – Happy International Tiger Day! After a decade of conservation, Thailand now has the Wild tigers in Southeast Asia.

Deputy Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that this was due in large part to the National Strategy for Tiger Conservation, which has been in place since 2010.

Wild tiger numbers have risen from 42 to 100 in the Huai Kha Khaeng and Thungyai wildlife sanctuaries in the past decade, thanks to smart patrols.

Currently, 213 protected forest parks have this patrol system. To maintain the tiger population, the Wildlife Conservation Office stressed the importance of conserving the forests that are their natural habitat.

To conserve Wild tigers, you must conserve forests. Tiger populations always correlate with biodiversity.

There are 148-149 Wild tigers in the forests, the highest number in Southeast Asia, according to cameras installed in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.”

Thailand was praised by other countries at the 4th Asia Ministerial Conference on Tiger Conservation in Malaysia in late January, he told a special Tiger Day event at Bueng Chawak Chalermphrakiat in Suphan Buri.

The government deserves credit for its continuous efforts to preserve Wild tigers.

“Thailand’s tiger conservation and population recovery plans are certified.” Using the latest technology and smart patrols, we have improved their habitation areas.”

With a long-term plan until 2034, the Thai government hopes to remain the country with the most Wild tigers in Southeast Asia and grow the population further.

Related CTN News: