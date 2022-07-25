Thailand’s COVID-19 Deaths And Serious Cases Are Increasing

(CTN News) – Over the past week, Thailand has reported a spike in Covid-19 related deaths. Over the past 24 hours, there have been 2,390 more COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Today (July 24), Worldometers reported 2,390 new cases and 30 deaths. Thailand was the source of all the new infections reported today.

During the past 24 hours, there had been 2,578 new cases and 29 deaths, according to the ministry.

Over the past week, the number of deaths and severe cases has slowly increased. Worldometers reported 1,814 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday (July 18).

At yesterday’s time, 24,702 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 12,290 in hospitals.

Among the hospitalized patients, 874 had serious lung inflammation. Over the past week, that number has risen from 786.

According to a doctor at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital, lung infections account for about 8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of patients requiring ventilators increased from 349 to 409.

Bangkok is experiencing a “mini-wave” of COVID-19 infections. It has been reported that around 2,000 cases are reported every day, but some doctors claim it is more like 20,000 to 30,000.

The World Health Organization is warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over despite the world appearing to be returning to normal.

