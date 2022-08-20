COVID-19 Infections in 44 Of Thailand’s Provinces, Over 30,000 New Cases A Day

(CTN News) – Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said that COVID-19 infections have been increasing in 44 of Thailand’s provinces, including Bangkok, between August 7th and 13th.

There were 236 deaths during the same period, mostly among the elderly, those with underlying health problems, and pregnant women. Additionally, 853 serious cases were reported, including 436 on ventilators.

Dr. Taweesin recommends wearing a face mask while outdoors and among people to prevent infection.

Before today’s CCSA meeting, CCSA advisor Dr. Udom Kachinthorn said the actual infection rate should be between 60,000 and 70,000 cases per day, since many cases are not reported.

The high infection rate is expected to last about a month, after which it should gradually decline, resulting in about 1,000 hospitalizations a day and 10 deaths a day from COVID-19.

On September 1st, restrictions on anti-viral medication procurement will be eased, with pharmacies able to sell the drugs directly to patients who have doctor’s prescriptions and private medical facilities able to buy the drugs independently.

Starting October 1st, state-run health and medical units can also procure drugs independently without relying on the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO).

4.9 million Favipiravir tablets, 6.7 million Molnupiravir tablets, and 38,425 Remdesivir pills are in the government’s inventory as of August 17th.

It is enough to meet the demand for antiviral drugs, but they should be used wisely and reserved for those who need them most.

As there is still time to review the issue, the CCSA did not discuss the state of emergency today.

Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the emergency decree remains necessary to control COVID-19’s spread, but he is open to scrapping it when the situation permits.

COVID-19 is the only purpose of the law, according to him.

