Qatar Airways Group's Investment Portfolio In Accordance With The Qatar Vision 2030
Published

21 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Qatar Airways Group continues to pursue its strategy of investing in leading global airlines. Qatar Airways Group’s annual report for fiscal year 2022/2023 indicates that these investments contribute to the Group’s long-term sustainability objectives and are aligned with Qatar’s 2030 vision of sustainable development.

IAG is an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company incorporated in Spain. British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and LEVEL are some of the largest aviation brands in Europe.

LATAM is a holding company headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Currently, it is the largest airline in Latin America, operating flights within Latin America as well as to international destinations.

It is important to note that the Group actively participated in the reorganization plan of LATAM, which exited the United States Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings on November 3, 2022.

The report noted that the Group invested an additional $648 million in LATAM during the year. Based in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific operates scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations in Asia, North America, Australasia, Europe, and Africa.

It is the largest airline in the People’s Republic of China, operating both domestically and internationally.

As the aviation industry continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, this airline investment portfolio has a positive outlook for the Group.

As a result of Qatar Airways’ modern fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, the airline has been able to fulfill its commitment over the past few years to connect people around the world. The airline has been able to remain agile due to its strategic investment in technologically advanced aircraft.

The airline was able to meet the increased passenger and cargo demand during the 2022/2023 financial year through meticulous planning and adaptability.

The Qatar Airways Group added seven new aircraft to its impressive fleet in the last financial year, including four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and three Gulfstream G650ER jets.

In addition, the airline has reactivated eight of its 10 Airbus A380s in order to increase the fleet’s capacity on routes that have strong premium demand, such as London Heathrow, Paris, Bangkok, Sydney and Perth.

According to the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, Qatar Airways’ revolutionary Qsuite Business Class maintained a very strong position in the travel industry for the sixth consecutive year.

Featuring a 1-2-1 configuration, the Qsuite provides passengers with the most spacious, fully private, and comfortable Business Class product in the sky. 74 of Qatar Airways’ wide-body aircraft are equipped with the Qsuite on their Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 fleets, and it is available on most of the airline’s long-haul routes.

The Qatar Airways Cargo division maintained its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier during the 2022/2023 financial year, enhancing its services and rapidly accelerating its digital transformation.

