Connect with us

Cryptocurrency

Tether Audit, It's Still Months Away, CTO Says
Advertisement

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum "the Merge 2.0" to Change Future of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

What Is the Best Platform for Copy Trading?

Cryptocurrency

Comparison of Fees on Crypto-Exchanges: Top 5 Exchanges | WhiteBIT Investigation

Cryptocurrency

Why Hire Investment Advisor For Crypto?

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Gambling is a New Reality

Cryptocurrency

Ethereum is Up 100% Since Its Bottom in June, Massively Outperforming BTC

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Ranks Among the Top 10 Cryptocurrency Users Around the World

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Reaches $25,000 For The First Time Since June Before Slipping

Cryptocurrency

Here’s What To Expect From Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices As Thailand Tightens Regulation

Business Cryptocurrency

What is Litecoin, And Is It Worth Your Time?

Cryptocurrency

Here's What You Need To Know About Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency

Which are the Best New Cryptocurrencies to Get Better Returns?

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) To Pak Rupee On July 30, 2022

Cryptocurrency

Crypto Bridge 2022 - Cryptocurrencies to the Moon

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Recovers After Falling On Tesla's 75% Stake Sale

Cryptocurrency

How To Trade Cryptocurrency: A 2022 Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrency News

Crypto Exchange Zipmex Thailand Suspends Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency Gaming

Signs Of An Untrustworthy Bitcoin Casino

Cryptocurrency Gaming

Best Bitcoin Casino Sites & Crypto Gambling in 2022

Cryptocurrency

Tether Audit, It’s Still Months Away, CTO Says

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

7 hours ago

on

Tether Audit

CTN NEWS –  Tether Audit has said an audit of its finances, meant to assure its stability, could still be months off, according to Chief Technology Officer Paolo Arduino.

Without the basic financial guardrails in place to help protect the funds, crypto companies are having issues showing investors their money is safe, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 27)

Tether Audit firms don’t always publish financial statements.

Crypto firms don’t always publish financial statements and many don’t have anyone checking their books — so even when they’re audited, there are no agreed standards for the digital assets.

One such case is tether audit 2022, which rolled out an array of blogs and press releases to promote its transparency in the wake of numerous crypto firm failures earlier in the year.

The company has faced questions about its revenues.

The company has faced questions before about whether its revenues are sufficient enough, and the Journal noted that tether balance sheet has been promising an audit since 2017.

Tether’s practice thus far has been to publish an “attestation” that shows a snapshot of its reserves and liabilities, signed off by an accounting firm.

However, tether trc20 audits are usually more thorough, and some crypto companies’ attestations sign off on the numbers provided for specific dates and times, without testing transactions before or after — making some attestations more positive than the reality of the situation.

Tether had recently hired auditing firm BDO Italia to help it provide monthly reports on its reserves, PYMNTS wrote.

Related CTN News:

Ethereum “the Merge 2.0” to Change Future of Cryptocurrency

Chiang Mai Crypto Trading Firm Faces Over 50 Complaints

Comparison of Fees on Crypto-Exchanges: Top 5 Exchanges | WhiteBIT Investigation
Related Topics:
Continue Reading