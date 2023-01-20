MBZUAI And IBM Advance AI For Climate

(CTN News) – In collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM), Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) launched a World Future Energy Summit on Tuesday, January 17.

In addition to advancing collaboration to improve AI adoption, the Center helps drive sustainability.

It will advance natural language processing (NLP) for Arabic dialects and develop carbon-neutral solutions to existing energy supplies.

MBZUAI and IBM experts will focus on decarbonization, with advanced research into climate change adaptation and mitigation. In collaboration with other research teams, foundational AI models will be developed.

These models can be used to inform the deployment of clean and renewable energy in a variety of sectors across the economy.

In addition to enabling carbon neutral solutions, this approach will also enable adaptation and resilience.

Additionally, the AI Center of Excellence will improve NLP for Arabic dialects, making AI more accessible and flexible for Arabic speakers.

Enhancing NLP capabilities in Arabic dialects will help address civic, social, and business challenges, while also providing real-life applications such as improved search, fraud detection, and personalized customer care.

Net Zero can only be achieved through disruptive technologies and innovations that fundamentally re-program our energy production and consumption — using big data to improve decision-making and problem-solving.

Our leadership envisions benefiting from the most advanced technological innovations possible, so it is with the utmost pleasure that we announce the launch of the Center of Excellence.

MBZUAI’s partnership with IBM underscores both organizations’ commitment to developing AI solutions for humanity,” said H.E. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

In collaboration with MBZUAI, IBM plans to use AI to address some of today’s most pressing issues, including sustainability and net zero strategies.

This Center of Excellence will also develop local digital skills and attract leading researchers to help implement the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.”

The UAE’s model of addressing climate change and reducing GHG emissions is based on the deployment and use of clean energy solutions.

MBZUAI faculty and students will collaborate with IBM researchers with expertise in data science, machine learning, and natural language processing.

In addition to advancing fundamental research, the teams will work together to advance applied research as well.

Through the IBM Skills Build platform, MBZUAI students and faculty will have access to IBM tools, software, courseware, and cloud accounts for teaching, learning, and non-commercial research.

Additionally, MBZUAI will have access to AI curricula, lectures, labs, industry use cases, design-thinking sessions, and an AI Practitioner certification.

MBZUAI (Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence) Overview

The MBZUAI is a graduate-level research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across a wide range of industries.

As a global force for positive progress, the university strives to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence.

A variety of graduate programs at MBZUAI focus on advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, such as computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing.

