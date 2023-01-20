Baja Blast Hot Sauce Shakes Up a Tropical Blast

(CTN News) – Hot Sauce: In the Dew Nation, there is no shortage of cheers when a novel food and beverage offering is presented to them.

With National Hot Sauce Day just around the corner, a mash-up of food that incorporates a variety of hot sauces could be the perfect solution for those who are craving some heat in their lives.

Would you like to know what MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce tastes like?

It is no secret that MTN DEW has been providing creative food collaborations over the past few years.

Recently, the beverage brand partnered with Collin Street Bakery to offer a holiday fruitcake offering in conjunction with their beverage line.

There is a great deal of excitement among fans who are loyal to the brand due to these special limited editions.

Previously, MTN DEW offered a hot sauce in partnership with NBA star Joel Embiid as a promotional item. A zesty citrus kick was added to the extreme spice by the bold Hot Habanero sauce.

No matter if it was the peppery heat that enticed people or the vivid color, many people clamored to get their hands on the coveted taste that made this product so popular.

There is another tasty treat that the Dew Nation can add to their list of must-haves now that it has been introduced. MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce combines the classic Baja Blast beverage flavors with the flavor of tomatillos, habaneros, jalapenos, and green chiles to create a mouth-watering taste.

Although the spice of this dish can be clearly identified from the combination of peppers, the bright lime flavor will offer some balance to the dish.

While some people might want a cool ocean breeze to offset the heat. However, the reality is that the fiery notes that rise from the experience of eating will be appreciated by the vast majority of people.

As I think about this hot sauce, I can see that it would make for quite a tasty addition to some fish tacos. Lime and spice are a classic combination, which makes this dish stand out from the rest.

The MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce is a bold offering that is meant to pair with carne asada, rather than a chimichurri. This is because you are looking for a bolder option.

However, you will not be able to purchase the food mash-up in retail stores, even though many people will be interested in enjoying a bottle for themselves.

A special giveaway has been arranged for this limited edition product, as is the case with many limited edition items.

750 bottles of Mountain Dew will be given away via mountaindew.com, according to a press release from the beverage brand.

The rules can be found on the website for more information on what the rules are and how they apply.

