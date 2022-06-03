Elon Musk Warns Tesla Employees To Spend 40 Hours A Week In The Office Or ‘Get Out’

(CTN News) – Elon Musk told Tesla employees on Wednesday, 1 June, that they should either return to work or leave, telling them that they should “pretend to work somewhere else” if they disagreed with the company’s policy.

He sent a series of emails telling employees they would be terminated if they didn’t return to work.

At Tesla, everyone must spend at least 40 hours in the office per week. Additionally, the office must be where your colleagues actually work, not a remote office. If you don’t show up, we will assume you resigned.

