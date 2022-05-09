Elon Musk’s Big Plans For Twitter

(CTN News) – If future owner Elon Musk gets his way, Twitter will have about 69 million paying subscribers by the year 2025. The New York Times reports that subscribers should be a major source of income for social networks in the not too distant future.

The number of subscribers to Twitter Blue is not disclosed. Twitter Blue was launched in a handful of countries late last year, but the service is not yet available globally.

Twitter Blue, which costs $3 (2.85 euros) per month, means users won’t see ads in news articles after clicking through from Twitter. Additionally, users can upload longer videos and customize the app’s appearance.

According to Elon Musk, Twitter Blue will have 159 million subscribers by 2028. The service is expected to generate $10 billion by that time. That’s double Twitter’s total revenue by then.

Must Read: Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Polarisation In US

Elon Musk wants to introduce another subscription

The number of users is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, as well, according to Elon Musk. According to Twitter’s latest quarterly figures, the service had 217 million users in 2021. Elon Musk hopes to reach 600 million in three years. By 2028, Twitter should have 931 million users.

The New York Times also reports that Elon Musk wants to introduce a subscription service. It will coexist with Blue and will be available next year. It is unclear what type of service it will be. Elon Musk did discuss plans to charge commercial and political users a small fee for using the platform last week.

Plans to ask for a little bit of money

According to Musk in a tweet, Twitter will remain free for the average user. Nevertheless, commercial entities and government entities may have to pay a little bit of money for this opportunity.”

Musk purchased Twitter in April for an estimated $44 billion. The acquisition has yet to be approved by the government.

Related CTN News: