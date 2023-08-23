Connect with us

Business

Due To Slowing Demand, Bath & Body Works Sees Steeper Sales Declines
Advertisement

Business

Peloton Shares Drop 20% After a Bigger Loss Than Expected, a Recall, And Seasonality

Business

UK's Corporate Elite Paid Millions as People Grapple With Food Cost

Business

Nvidia's GeForce Now Service Offers Microsoft's PC Game Pass This Week

Business

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023's Biggest IPO

Business How To

How To Create A Winning Call-to-Action (CTA) Strategy For Business Growth

Business News

Thailand's Q2 Economic Growth At 1.8% Amid Export Challenges and Tourism Resilience

Business

How the Best Sales Training Can Motivate Your Team to be More Effective

Business

Differences Between Current Account and Savings Account: Which Suits You Better?

Business

Over 2,000 Alibaba Jobs Just Went Up After Beijing's Tech Crackdown

Business

An IPO By Arm Is Expected To Be Filed Soon. Here's What You Need To Know.

Business News

Thailand Inks Mini-Free Trade Deal With China's Yunnan Province To Enhance Collaboration

Business

Mastering B2B Appointment Setting: Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Business

Bitcoin And Orange Prices Have Increased About Equally Since 2020

Business

3 Distinct Trends Segregating Restaurant Companies into Victors And Underperformers

Business

Australian Dollar's Decline Against The US Dollar: Causes And Consequences Of Its Recent Downturn

Business

Cryptocurrency CAIZcoin Prepares To Launch Globally

Business

China's Evergrande Files for Bankruptcy Protection as Economy Implodes

Business

How Your Business Can Improve Its Online Marketing Efforts

Business News

Xi Jinping's Vision For China's Future: Cultivating Socialist Ideology And Long-Term Focus

Business

Due To Slowing Demand, Bath & Body Works Sees Steeper Sales Declines

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Due To Slowing Demand, Bath & Body Works Sees Steeper Sales Declines

(CTN News) – A spokesman for Bath & Body Works warned on Wednesday that the company will see its annual sales decline even more as Americans put off buying the company’s more expensive home fragrances and personal care products as there is still high inflation pinching household budgets.

As a result of the retailer’s forecast of lower current-quarter sales and profit than Wall Street expected in premarket trading, shares of the Ohio-based company fell about 2% in premarket trading.

There has been an increase in the cost of living and a rise in credit repayments at higher borrowing costs in the U.S., leading consumers to cut back on their purchases Bath & Body of non-essential items due to the rising cost of living. Due to this, the demand for products such as home fragrances and beauty and skincare products has slowed down.

It is notable that Macy’s has also warned of weak consumer spending throughout the remainder of the year, which is in line with the forecasts made by specialty retailer Estee Lauder and department store chain Macy’s.

In its most recent outlook, Bath & Body Works expects its net sales to fall between 1.5% and 3.5% from last year, compared with its previous forecast of flat net sales to a mid-single-digit percentage decline from last year.

Due to the surge in labor and production costs, the retailer was forced to increase the price of its products to offset the pressure on margins resulting from rising labor and production costs, further discouraging American shoppers from making purchases.

Based on Refinitiv IBES data, the company’s sales fell 3.6% to $1.56 billion in the second quarter, which was in line with Street expectations, according to the company.

In the quarter ended March 31, the company earned 40 cents per share, exceeding analysts’ Bath & Body expectations of 33 cents per share, when items were excluded from the earnings.

According to the company’s latest Bath & Body profit forecast, adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter are expected to range between $2.80 and $3.10, compared to the $2.68 and $3.08 that were previously expected.

SEE ALSO:

SoftBank-Backed Chipmaker Files For 2023’s Biggest IPO

Peloton Shares Drop 20% After a Bigger Loss Than Expected, a Recall, And Seasonality

UK’s Corporate Elite Paid Millions as People Grapple With Food Cost
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs