Amazon Prime Day Shopping Event Will Take Place On July 11 And 12

(CTN News) – Amazon announced today that it will host its annual Prime Day shopping event on July 11 and 12. For this event, the company typically offers a large number of discounts to customers in order to boost sales numbers.

According to the company, the event will begin at 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on July 7 and run through July 12.

There will be simultaneous Prime Day sales in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the UK.

The company will, however, hold a Prime Day event in India later in the summer. For the first time since 2014, the company failed to mention the country in its Q1 2023 earnings.

A new feature introduced by the e-commerce giant is invite-only deals. Customers can request an invitation to participate in deals that are expected to sell out quickly.

“With Invite-only deals, we are enhancing the Prime experience and enabling Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without having to wait in line,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement.

From June 21, Prime members in the United States will be able to take advantage of some deals. Moreover, the company announced that from June 29 to July 26, customers will be able to receive an Amazon Gift Card worth $200 if they apply for a Prime Visa card.

Additionally, Amazon will provide discounts on its own products, such as Amazon Echo and Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems.

In addition, Amazon Prime Video will offer discounts on some rental titles and channel subscriptions. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is planning to launch an ad-supported tier for Amazon Prime Video.

To offer curated deals on their storefronts, the company is partnering with influencers such as Marianna Hewitt, Whitney Port, Tayshia Adams, and Rocky Barnes. Similar to last year, the company will also host live shopping streams featuring individuals such as Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.

In spite of this, reports indicate that live shopping did not have a successful outing last July.

Last year, Amazon held two prime day sales, the first on July 12-13 and the second on October 11-12. There was no indication from the company whether it will proceed with a two-event strategy this year for Prime Day.

The U.S. e-commerce market is expected to generate $1.1 trillion in sales this year, according to a report by Insider Intelligence. Even though sales grew last year, analysts estimated that growth to be in the single digits.

The company posted a better first quarter than last year, recording $127.4 billion in revenue (a 9% increase year-on-year) and $3.71 billion in profits (up from $3.84 billion last year).

