Coinbase Wins Arbitration Case Before The Supreme Court

(CTN News) – Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has prevailed in a Supreme Court case in which the Court ruled that American companies can use arbitration to resolve disputes with their customers and employees, in a ruling which further reinforces the ability of companies to do this.

In an attempt to reduce its legal costs, Coinbase is advocating for the arbitration of customer complaints in order to route them through.

On a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that lawsuits filed in federal court must be put on hold until a defendant has the chance to appeal the case to arbitration, which would move the case to federal court.

The Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase,

Paul Grewal, said on Twitter: “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for the careful review it conducted.

This is another example of why I believe in the American legal system.”

The reasoning behind the court’s decision was stated by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a written opinion which he wrote that the benefits of arbitration could be irretrievably lost if district courts proceed while an appeal is still pending, which he believes will be the result of the decision.

It has been decided that after Coinbase appealed from the District Court’s denial of its motion to compel arbitration, the District Court was required to stay its proceedings,” he wrote in the Supreme Court’s decision in the case.

A San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange called Coinbase last year asked the Supreme Court to intervene and stop two lawsuits brought by account holders against the company after Coinbase appealed the cases in a Federal court.

There was a time when the San Francisco-based firm stated that it needed the Supreme Court to intervene on an “emergency” basis.

According to the crypto exchange, its user agreement contract requires customers to seek arbitration in order to resolve disputes.

Abraham Bielski, a customer of the company, filed a claim for compensation after giving a scammer remote access to his account, resulting in $31,000 in losses for the company.

In June 2021, David Suski accused Coinbase of holding a “deceptive digital ad campaign” related to a Dogecoin sweepstakes event and accusing Coinbase of misleading the public.

It is important to note that today’s court decision goes beyond Coinbase because it strengthens the legal precedent that companies can enforce arbitration agreements they have with workers and customers.

