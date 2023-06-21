Air India Finalizes Deals to Purchase 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing Aircraft

(CTN News) – Air India, owned by the Tata Group, has completed the purchase agreements for 250 aircraft from Airbus and 220 jets from Boeing. This move comes months after Air India placed one of the largest orders in aviation history.

With an estimated value of $70 billion at list prices, these acquisitions signify a significant step for Air India’s long-term growth and success. The agreements were finalized during the Paris Air Show, further establishing Air India as a prominent player in modern aviation.

Air India’s Airbus Order:

Air India has placed an order with Airbus for 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft, 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets.

The order also includes options for acquiring an additional 70 planes, including 50 A320neo and 20 A321neo aircraft. The delivery of the Airbus A350 will commence later this year, while most of the order is expected to be received from mid-2025 onwards.

Air India’s Boeing Order:

In addition to the Airbus order, Air India has finalized its purchase agreement with Boeing, marking Boeing’s largest order in the South Asian region. The order includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners, and 10 777X jets.

Air India also has options for an additional 70 planes, consisting of 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners. This extensive order reflects Air India’s commitment to operating advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft in its route network within the next five years.

Implications for Air India’s Growth:

Air India’s CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson, stated that the ambitious fleet renewal and expansion program would enable the airline to operate its network’s most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft.

The addition of these new aircraft, combined with the ongoing delivery of leased B777 and A320 planes, will accelerate Air India’s fleet and network expansion plans.

Support from Airbus and Boeing:

Air India will receive comprehensive support from Airbus and Boeing through their service divisions. Satair, an Airbus company, and Boeing Global Services will provide various solutions, including parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services. These partnerships will contribute to the seamless integration of the new aircraft into Air India’s operations.

Conclusion:

The completion of purchase agreements for 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft solidifies Air India’s position for long-term growth and success. With an ambitious fleet renewal and expansion program, the airline aims to operate its network’s most advanced and fuel-efficient planes within the next five years. The partnerships with Airbus and Boeing, along with the support of their service divisions, will facilitate a smooth transition and bolster Air India’s transformation efforts.