Connect with us

Business

Amazon Announces a 50% Ramadan Sale
Advertisement

Business

SVB Loses Billions On $21 Billion Bond Portfolio After Rising Interest Rates

Business

ChatGPT Embraces Amazon Listings And Love Letters In China

Business Tech

Top 9 Free Email Marketing Platforms For Startups In 2023

Business

Tesla Steering Wheels Detach From 2 Moving Vehicles, According To U.S. Regulators

Learning Business

Learning Management Systems (LMS): Features, Benefits, And Choosing The Right One For Your Business

Business

What is SWOT Analysis and How to Use it?

Business

Hybrid Work Productivity: 4 Key Metrics You Should Track

Business Cryptocurrency News

Thailand's Lawmakers Offer 2023 Tax Break for Digital Tokens

Business

Marketing Plan Examples: Tips and Strategies For Building An Effective Marketing Plan

Business Legal

Tips for Female Investors to Build a Successful Real Estate Investing Portfolio

Business

Stock Market Forecast for Next 5 Years

Business

Benefits Of Migrating Your E-Commerce Enterprise to SFCC

Business News Regional News

Thailand's 14.9 Trillion Baht Household Debt is a Ticking Time Bomb

Business Learning

Green is the New Black- Why Kraft Box Packaging is Making Noise

Business

Digital Marketing Strategy: How To Create An Effective One?

Business

Norstrat: A Powerful Business Strategy For Long-Term Success

Business

Southwest Airlines Is Making 11 Big Changes, And Passengers Should Be Delighted

News Asia Business

China Targets A 5% Economic Growth Rate For This Year

Business

Pinterest Statistics for Business: Boost Your Marketing Strategy

Business

Amazon Announces a 50% Ramadan Sale

Published

14 mins ago

on

Amazon Announces a 50% Ramadan Sale

(CTN News) – During this year’s Ramadan Sale, Amazon.ae will offer customers a discount from midnight on March 11 until midnight on March 21.

All customers will be able to take advantage of the sale starting on March 11 for Prime members, and on March 12 for everyone else.

As part of the sale, Amazon will offer deals and discounts up to 50 percent, along with additional discounts from its banking partners.

  • Construction of a $7 billion project between Saudi Aramco and South Korea has begun

  • Dubai’s Emirates announces the launch of a new robot check-in system

  • Banks & FinanceNew Edmond de Rothschild Dubai office is complementary to the firm’s global strategy, says market leader

During Ramadan, Amazon is offering a 50% discount

From March 11 to March 21, the sale will be held

Bloomberg image

During this year’s Ramadan Sale, Amazon.ae will offer customers a discount from midnight on March 11 until midnight on March 21.

For Prime members, the sale will begin on March 11, and for all customers, it will begin on March 12.

According to a statement from Amazon, the sale will feature up to 50 percent discounts, as well as additional discounts from Amazon’s banking partners.

Over 10,000 prices have been slashed by up to 75% at Dubai’s Ramadan supermarket

Additionally, Prime members across Dubai will be able to take advantage of deals from the Fresh Grocery category during the Ramadan Sale.

“In the region, Ramadan is one of the most exciting and meaningful times of the year. We look forward to helping customers prepare for Ramadan, relieving both budget and time pressures throughout the sale,” said Stefano Martinelli, Amazon GCC retail director.

During this important month of giving, we are also grateful to be able to collaborate with organizations such as Emirates Red Crescent, and Unilever, supporting the important work of these entities as well as offering .ae customers the opportunity to contribute to those in need while shopping with us during the Holy Month.”

On the first day of Ramadan, Amazon will also launch a ‘Giving Back to the Community’ wishlist, allowing customers to purchase essentials and donate them to the Emirates Red Crescent.

As part of the Ramadan Continues Giving program, these donations will be sent to families in need.

Amazon.ae’s Ramadan Sale

Ramadan Sale offers incredible savings for customers in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait who can also take advantage of a selection of these deals on Amazon.ae through the International Shopping Experience.

SEE ALSO:

ChatGPT Embraces Amazon Listings And Love Letters In China

Top 9 Free Email Marketing Platforms For Startups In 2023

Learning Management Systems (LMS): Features, Benefits, And Choosing The Right One For Your Business
Related Topics:
Continue Reading