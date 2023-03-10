Amazon Announces a 50% Ramadan Sale

(CTN News) – During this year’s Ramadan Sale, Amazon.ae will offer customers a discount from midnight on March 11 until midnight on March 21.

All customers will be able to take advantage of the sale starting on March 11 for Prime members, and on March 12 for everyone else.

As part of the sale, Amazon will offer deals and discounts up to 50 percent, along with additional discounts from its banking partners.

Additionally, Prime members across Dubai will be able to take advantage of deals from the Fresh Grocery category during the Ramadan Sale.

“In the region, Ramadan is one of the most exciting and meaningful times of the year. We look forward to helping customers prepare for Ramadan, relieving both budget and time pressures throughout the sale,” said Stefano Martinelli, Amazon GCC retail director.

During this important month of giving, we are also grateful to be able to collaborate with organizations such as Emirates Red Crescent, and Unilever, supporting the important work of these entities as well as offering .ae customers the opportunity to contribute to those in need while shopping with us during the Holy Month.”

On the first day of Ramadan, Amazon will also launch a ‘Giving Back to the Community’ wishlist, allowing customers to purchase essentials and donate them to the Emirates Red Crescent.

As part of the Ramadan Continues Giving program, these donations will be sent to families in need.

Ramadan Sale offers incredible savings for customers in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait who can also take advantage of a selection of these deals on Amazon.ae through the International Shopping Experience.

