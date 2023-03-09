Top 9 Free Email Marketing Platforms For Startups In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – Email marketing is essential to any digital marketing strategy, especially for startups. It is a cost-effective and direct way to connect with your audience, build relationships, and increase conversions.

However, choosing the right email marketing platform can be overwhelming, especially for startups with limited resources.

This article has compiled a list of the top 9 free email marketing platforms perfect for startups.

Introduction

Startups need to leverage every resource to stand out in a crowded market. Email marketing is an excellent way for startups to reach potential customers and stay connected with existing ones.

However, email marketing can be time-consuming and costly. Luckily, many email marketing platforms offer free plans, making it easier for startups to get started.

What is Email Marketing?

Email marketing is a digital marketing strategy that sends emails to a targeted list of subscribers to promote a product or service, build relationships, and increase conversions.

Email marketing can include newsletters, promotional emails, event invitations, and more.

Importance of Email Marketing for Startups

Email marketing is a cost-effective way for startups to communicate with their audience. It helps startups to:

Build brand awareness: Email marketing allows startups to establish their brand and communicate their unique value proposition to potential customers.

Email marketing allows startups to establish their brand and communicate their unique value proposition to potential customers. Drive website traffic: Email marketing can drive traffic to a startup’s website, increasing the chances of converting visitors into customers.

Drive website traffic: Email marketing can drive traffic to a startup's website, increasing the chances of converting visitors into customers.

Nurture relationships: Email marketing helps startups to stay connected with their audience and build long-term relationships.

Increase sales: Email marketing can be used to promote products and services, increasing the chances of converting subscribers into paying customers.

Factors to Consider When Choosing an Email Marketing Platform

Many email marketing platforms are available, and choosing the right one for your startup can be overwhelming.

Here are some factors to consider when choosing an email marketing platform:

Pricing: Look for an email marketing platform that fits your startup's budget. Some email marketing platforms offer free plans, while others have monthly or yearly fees.

Look for an email marketing platform that fits your startup’s budget. Some email marketing platforms offer free plans, while others have monthly or yearly fees. Features: Consider the features offered by the email marketing platform. Some platforms offer advanced features like automation, segmentation, and A/B testing.

Features: Consider the features offered by the email marketing platform. Some platforms offer advanced features like automation, segmentation, and A/B testing.

Integration: Look for an email marketing platform that integrates with your startup's existing tools and software.

Support: Consider the level of support offered by the email marketing platform. Some platforms offer phone and email support, while others have online resources only.

Top 9 Free Email Marketing Platforms for Startups

Here are the top 9 free email marketing platforms that are perfect for startups:

1. Mailchimp

Mailchimp is a popular email marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 2,000 subscribers and 10,000 emails per month.

The free plan includes basic email marketing features like templates, automation, and segmentation.

2. Sendinblue

Sendinblue is an all-in-one marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 300 emails per day. The free plan includes email marketing features like templates, automation, segmentation, and SMS marketing.

3. MailerLite

MailerLite is an easy-to-use email marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 1,000 subscribers and 12,000 emails per month. The free plan includes automation, landing pages, pop-ups, and basic email marketing features.

4. Omnisend

Omnisend is an omnichannel marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 15,000 emails per month.

The free plan includes email marketing features like templates, automation, segmentation, and SMS and push notifications.

5. Benchmark

Benchmark is a simple email marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 2,000 subscribers and 14,000 emails per month. The free plan includes basic email marketing features like templates and automation.

6. Sender

Sender is an email marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 2,500 subscribers and 15,000 emails per month. The free plan includes basic email marketing features like templates, automation, and segmentation.

7. Moosend

Moosend is an email marketing platform offering a forever free plan for up to 1,000 subscribers and unlimited monthly emails.

The free plan includes basic email marketing features like templates, automation, and segmentation.

8. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is an email marketing platform that offers a free plan for up to 500 subscribers and 3,000 emails per month. The free plan includes basic email marketing features like templates and automation.

9. HubSpot Marketing Hub

HubSpot Marketing Hub is an all-in-one marketing platform offering a free plan for up to 2,000 contacts and unlimited monthly emails.

The free plan includes email marketing features like templates, automation, segmentation, landing pages, forms, and CRM.

How to Choose the Right Email Marketing Platform

Choosing the right email marketing platform for your startup can be challenging, but here are some tips to help you make the right decision:

Identify your needs: Determine what you need from an email marketing platform, such as automation, segmentation, and A/B testing.

Determine what you need from an email marketing platform, such as automation, segmentation, and A/B testing. Consider your budget: Look for an email marketing platform that fits your startup’s budget. Some email marketing platforms offer free plans, while others have monthly or yearly fees.

Consider your budget: Look for an email marketing platform that fits your startup's budget. Some email marketing platforms offer free plans, while others have monthly or yearly fees.

Check reviews: Read reviews from other users to see what they like and dislike about the email marketing platform.

Try before buying: Take advantage of free trials or demos to test the email marketing platform before committing to a paid plan.

Conclusion

Email marketing is an essential component of any startup’s digital marketing strategy.

Choosing the right email marketing platform can be overwhelming, but many free options offer basic email marketing features.

Consider your startup’s needs and budget, check reviews, and try before you buy to make the right decision.

