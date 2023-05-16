Connect with us

3M Has Terminated An Executive For Inappropriate Behavior
Published

1 week ago

on

(CTN News) – On Monday, 3M announced that it had fired prominent company executive Michael Vale due to his “inappropriate personal conduct” and violation of the company’s policies, the maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings and ceramics announced.

Vale was promoted earlier this month from chief business and country officer to group president, a position that he has held for over a decade.

A press release announcing his promotion was issued on April 25. It stated that Vale would report to Mike Roman, the chairman and chief executive officer of 3M. Over the course of her career, Vale has worked for more than 30 years.

According to the company, Vale was terminated on Friday as a result of his termination from the company in St. Paul, Minnesota.

It is not clear what led to the termination of the executive, but 3M did mention that the executive’s improper conduct and violation of company policy had nothing to do with the operations and financial performance of the company.

In its announcement on Monday, 3M stated that the company took “immediate action” after verifying that the violation was taking place.

A search has been initiated by to find a replacement for Vale, the company announced yesterday.

The Associated Press contacted 3M for more information about the issue on Monday, but the company declined to provide any additional information.

Vale’s termination comes just a few weeks after announced that it would be laying off thousands of employees as a part of restructuration measures.

In April, 3M announced that these actions were likely to negatively impact approximately 6,000 jobs worldwide as well as the 2,500 manufacturing jobs that had already been eliminated in January, when the company announced its first-quarter results.

During the first quarter of 2013, 3M reported earnings of $1.76 per share for its shareholders. There were $8 billion in sales for the period under review.

