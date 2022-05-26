Hyundai Recalls Every Vehicle with Exploding Seat Belts

Hundreds of Hyundai vehicles are being recalled because the seat belts may malfunction.

According to reports, 239,000 vehicles in the US are being recalled due to a problem with a “pyrotechnic” component that can lead to a serious fault within the seat belt. This can result in metal fragments being sent throughout the vehicle. The Canadian government will recall another 42,000 vehicles.

US government regulators issued the recall after warning that the seat belt pretensioner, an effective safety device that locks the seat belt in place during an accident, had malfunctioned.

Pretensioners protect the car’s occupants by adding an additional layer of protection.

However, it seems that the pretensioners are being deployed unnecessarily.y. This can potentially lead to shrapnel or metal fragments being thrown through the car, resulting in severe injuries or even seat belt explosions. These are serious accidents.

Is the Hyundai recall affecting any of these vehicles?

Recalled vehicles include the Hyundai Accent 2019-2022, Elantra 2021-2023, and Elantra HEV 2021-2022.

A total of three people, two in the United States and one in Singapore, have been injured as a result of the accident. All three of the injuries suffered were caused by the explosion of the vehicle’s seatbelts.

All owners of vehicles affected by this faulty system are expected to receive notice by the end of July at the latest from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

A Hyundai dealer will contact them with instructions on how to get their cars fitted with a seat belt pretensioner. The seat belt pretensioner is fastened with a cap to prevent it from being opened.

As a requirement, vehicles that have already been fixed under previous recalls must also be brought to a Hyundai dealership. This will enable the pretensioner cap to be fitted. There are three different models of these vehicles. They are the Accent, the Elantra, and the Elantra HEV.

Hyundai has made the point that vehicle owners will not be required to pay for the process of removing and installing the cap at the dealership.

According to a recent press release from the Korean automaker, they are thoroughly investigating the cause of the problem. This includes the Genesis and Venue vehicles they previously recalled.

If you have any further questions, or concerns, particularly if you have purchased a Hyundai car or if you are one of the owners, please contact Hyundai’s customer service. If you would like to contact them, please call 855-371-9460 and reference recall number 229 when you do. Additionally, call wishes to contact the NHTSA’s (National Highway Transportation Safety Administration) vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236. You can also find it on the NHTSA’s website at www.nhtsa.gov.