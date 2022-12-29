Police in Thailand Offer Money for Traffic Violations Videos

On Wednesday, police in Thailand launched their annual seven-day New Year road safety campaign, offering 10,000 baht prizes to people who submit the best videos of traffic violations. At police headquarters, the national police chief inaugurated the New Year traffic safety center.

According to Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the center will manage the Dec 29-Jan 4 road safety campaign, during which approximately 50,000 police officers will be deployed nationwide to strictly enforce traffic rules.

7.3 million vehicles are expected to travel the roads during the seven-day period, according to the national police chief. He predicted that the Bangkok exodus would peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with return trips peaking the following Monday and Tuesday.

According to him, police would strictly enforce speed limits and target drivers under the influence of alcohol, as well as failure to use seat belts and helmets for motorcyclists. Speeding and drunk driving have always been the leading causes of traffic accidents.

Throughout the seven days, people were invited to submit videos of traffic violations. According to the national police chief, the best seven will be chosen and will each receive a ten thousand baht prize. Entries could be sent to JS100 and FM91 Trafficpro traffic radio stations.

To help with New Year’s traffic, police would set up 3,771 checkpoints across the country and position tow trucks to clear traffic lanes as needed.

They plan to open special lanes in ten provinces to improve traffic flow, and trucks with ten wheels or more will be banned from seven routes, with the exception of trucks carrying fuel and fresh food, according to Pol Gen Damrongsak.

The seven-day campaign aimed to raise public awareness of safe driving, which he described as a critical factor in traffic safety.

During the seven days of the 2021-2022 New Year holiday, 333 people were killed and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents across the country.