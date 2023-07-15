Russia Bans Gender Reassignment Surgery to Defend Traditional Values

Russia’s State Duma has passed legislation prohibiting gender reassignment surgery as part of the Kremlin’s attempt to defend the country’s “traditional values.” The bill’s harsher version was passed overwhelmingly in its third and final reading in Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, on Friday.

The bill prohibits “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records. Medical intervention to cure congenital abnormalities will be the lone exception.

On Thursday, the bill’s second reading included provisions to invalidate marriages in where one party has “changed gender” and to prohibit transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Before being signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the bill must be approved by the Federation Council, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled upper chamber that normally rubber stamps legislation authorised by the Duma.

It has shook the country’s transgender population and drew criticism not only from LGBTQ rights activists but also from medical specialists.

Lyubov Vinogradova, executive director of Russia’s Independent Psychiatric Association, termed the measure “misanthropic” in a phone conversation with Aljazeera before the final reading.

Gender-affirming treatments “shouldn’t be completely prohibited because there are people for whom it is the only way to… exist normally and find peace with themselves,” Vinogradova added.

Lawmakers promote the bill as defending Russia against “Western anti-family ideology,” with some calling gender changing “pure satanism.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, remarked on social media, “This decision will protect our citizens and our children.”

He cited an increasing tendency of gender reassignment in the United States, which he claimed was leading to the country’s “degeneration.”

“This is unacceptable for us,” he added, explaining why the proposed ban was approved by the lower chamber.

The onslaught on LGBTQ persons began a decade ago, when Putin first declared an emphasis on “traditional family values,” a campaign enthusiastically endorsed – and, to some part, propelled – by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Kremlin passed the first law restricting LGBTQ rights in 2013, termed as the “gay propaganda” law, which prohibited any public encouragement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors.

Putin pushed through a constitutional amendment that prohibited same-sex marriage in 2020.

Prior to Friday’s vote, Yan Dvorkin, a 32-year-old psychotherapist who heads the Russian NGO “Centre T” that assists transgender persons, told Aljazeera that he was concerned about an increase in suicides as a result of the bill.

He also warned that the laws’ prohibition on hormone reassignment therapy, which would also be rendered illegal, risks “creating a black market in hormones.”