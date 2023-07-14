White House Cocaine Investigation a Bust Despite the Best Security in The World

The US Secret Service has closed its investigation into the discovery of cocaine in the White House. It stated that it tried but failed to identify a suspect using fingerprints, DNA traces, and video evidence.

As the official residence of the leader of one of the world’s most powerful countries, it is understandable that the White House has the best protection possible in the United States, if not the globe.

Identiv’s flexible physical access control system (PACS) and video intelligence solutions provide the highest security for the White House. Despite all the security measures the Secret Service allegedly couldn’t find who owned the cocaine.

Former President Trump criticized the Secret Service Thursday for ending its investigation into the cocaine discovered at the White House.

“Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime,’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The cocaine was discovered earlier this month in a storage room of the West Wing where tour participants are required to put their cell phones.

White House Changes Stories Multiple Times

The White House press said the, President Joe Biden and his family were in Camp David in Maryland when the cocaine was discovered. However this claim has since been debunked by multiple news sources and White House visitor logs.

The little plastic bag used to conceal the cocaine was discovered in a semi public space where mobile phones and other personal gadgets are placed before entering the White House west wing.

After it was discovered, safety measures were put in place to ensure that the substance “was not a chemical or radiological material that threatened the security of the White House,” according to a statement from the Secret Service.

The substance was proven to be cocaine after tests, and further study was performed on its composition. The FBI’s crime laboratory also performed advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis on its packaging.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service proceeded to examine how the material got into the White House, checking security systems the day before the cocaine was discovered.

It generated “an index of several hundred individuals” who “may have accessed” the drug’s discovery location.

Secret Service takes the heat for the White House

The FBI returned the forensic evidence to the Secret Service on Wednesday. This demonstrated that there was insufficient DNA evidence for comparison and that “latent fingerprints” had not evolved.

“As a result, the Secret Service is unable to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals,” the agency explained in a statement.

It went on to say that the security footage was likewise useless, and that trying to identify someone among “hundreds of individuals” who walked through the area would be impossible without physical evidence.

According to the Secret Service, it “takes its mission to protect US leaders, facilities, and events seriously” and is “constantly adapting to meet the needs of the current and future security environment.”

According to the US narcotic Enforcement Administration, cocaine is a Schedule II narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act, which means it has a high potential for abuse.

The substance was discovered in a “heavily travelled area of campus,” according to the White House, but the investigation’s conclusion without a suspect has provoked uproar among Republican senators.

Following a secret meeting on Thursday, several lawmakers expressed their displeasure with the Secret Service.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Fox News that “someone needs to be fired for allowing it to happen,” while Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett claimed no one is buying the “clown show.”

While the event was “troubling,” Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin argued that drug testing 500 persons who may have brought in the drugs would be a “overreaction.”