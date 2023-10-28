Connect with us

World News

More Than 200,000 Children Abused by Catholic Clergy in Spain
Advertisement

World News United States

Gunman Who Killed 18 People in Lewiston, Maine Found Dead

World News

Manhunt Continues for Army Reservist Who Gunned Down 18 People in Maine

World News

California Governor Gavin Newsom Meets with China's Xi Jinping in

World News

Competition Heats Up Over the Sale of Britons Daily Telegraph

News Video World News

China's Growing Interest in Equestrian Sports and Lifestyle

World News

Guinness World Records Oldest Dog Bobi Dies at the Ripe Old Age of 31

World News

Pro-Israel Protesters in London Demand the Release of Hostages

World News

Hundreds of Thousands of Venezuelans Flee Socialism for US Capitalism

World News

New York Jews Speak Out Over the Dehumanization of Palestinians

World News

Bill Hayden, a former Australian politician, passes away at 90

World News

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Continues to Enrage India

World News

Hamas Atrocities Continue to Emerge in Israel, 20 Children Found Burned

World News

New York Judge Threatens Trump With Jail for Violating His Gag Order

Business World News

Debt-Laden U.S. Pharmacy Chain Rite Aid Files for Bankruptcy

World News Middle East

Nuclear Armed Israel Warns Iran and Hezbollah "Do Not Test Us"

News World News

Palestinian-American Boy, 6 Stabbed to Death, as Hate Crimes Escalate

World News Middle East

Iran Threatens a Regional War Against Israel Over Entering Gaza

World News

White House Retracts President Joe Biden's Beheaded Children Story

World News

US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Biden's Attack on Free Speech

World News

More Than 200,000 Children Abused by Catholic Clergy in Spain

Published

2 days ago

on

More Than 200,000 Children Abused by Catholic Clergy in Spain

An impartial panel in Spain has concluded that the Catholic clergy sexually abused over 200,000 children. Spain’s ombudsman conducted the first public investigation of its kind and revealed the details, describing the “devastating impact” on victims.

Angel Gabilondo also condemned the Church for its alleged failure to intervene and subsequent attempts to conceal or deny the abuse.

“What has happened has been possible because of that silence,” he told the BBC.

The Congress of Spain requested the 700-page study last year, and inside it, the results of a survey of 800,000 citizens are detailed. Approximately, 0.6% of the adult population, or about 39 million people, reported having been sexually abused as children by clergy.

Including allegations of abuse by laypeople in Church-run facilities brought that number to almost 400 thousand, or 1.13 percent. Mr. Gabilondo cautioned against jumping to conclusions from the figures.

Catholic clergy spain

More than 487 victims in Spain spoke forward in the report, highlighting the psychological effects of their ordeal.

“There are people who have [died by] suicide… people who have never put their lives back together,” Mr. Gabilondo stated. “It is necessary to provide a response to a situation of suffering and loneliness that for years has remained, in one way or another, covered by an unfair silence.”

The advocate suggested establishing a state compensation fund for abuse victims.

The newspaper El Pais began investigating allegations of sexual abuse of children within the Spanish Catholic Church in 2018, and their study has resulted in a database of more than a thousand such allegations.

In 2021, they released a report detailing their findings.

On Friday, Mr. Gabilondo acknowledged the Church’s limited cooperation with the commission but emphasised its lack of interest in contributing to the report and the opposition of bishops in several dioceses.

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, called the report’s conclusions a “milestone” for his country’s democracy.

“We are a better country because a reality that everyone knew about for many years, but nobody talked about, at least not in the terms that we are doing so today, has been made known,” according to him.

Catholic Church in Australia to Protect Confessions of Child Molesters

Catholic Church in Australia to Protect Confessions of Child Molesters
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs