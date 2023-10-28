Gunman Who Killed 18 People in Lewiston, Maine Found Dead

Authorities have announced that the suspect in Wednesday’s massacre in Lewiston, Maine, Robert Card has been found dead. Maine Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck said that Robert Card, 40, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The announcement comes just hours after police revoked a stay-at-home order for the normally tranquil neighbourhood.

A grandfather, a promising young bowler, and four deaf locals ranging in age from 14 to 76 are among the dead.

“The suspect in Wednesday night’s shootings has been located and is deceased,” declared the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Maine Governor Janet Mills revealed at a news conference at Lewiston City Hall that the body was discovered in Lisbon, near where the incident occurred.

“I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card will not be a threat to anyone,” she went on to say.

The finding of the suspect’s body, according to Gov. Mills, will put the community on “the long and difficult road to healing.”

Lewiston Police Chief David St Pierre said he was “elated” by the news, but that “our work here is not done.”

“We’re gonna grieve for the families that lost loved ones, were gonna continue to work, we’re gonna persevere and we’re gonna become better people for it,” he said.

Commissioner Sauschuck stated that the body was discovered near a river in Lisbon Falls at 19:45 local time (23:45 GMT) on Friday.

Many information, he added, were suppressed because authorities wanted to speak with the victims’ families first.

On Saturday, another press conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (14:00 GMT).

Maine Police have previously disclosed the names of all 18 victims.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine said the state may now “breathe a collective sigh of relief” because of the “brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer.”

She went on to say that President Joe Biden had called her earlier that day to inform her that the suspect had died.

Mr. Biden said in a statement that it had been “a tragic two days – not just for Lewiston, Maine, but for our entire country.”

“Once again, an American community and American families have been devastated by gun violence,” he went on to say.

He urged Republicans in Congress to “fulfil their obligation to keep the American people safe” by advocating for stricter gun laws.

“Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic,” he said in a statement.

According to the suspect’s sister-in-law, the family is “doing everything we can to assist law enforcement.”

“Our hearts are broken,” said Katie Card, the gunman’s brother’s wife.

The attack took place on Wednesday night in the small town of Lewiston, at a local pub and a bowling alley.

Police reacted to allegations of firing at two sites, roughly four miles (6.5 km) apart: Schemengees, a restaurant, and Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley.

Seven individuals were killed at the bowling alley, eight at Schemengees Bar and Grille and three at neighbouring hospitals.

Members of the local deaf community who were severely impacted by the tragedy gathered via Zoom for a virtual vigil on Friday night, before the word that Card had been discovered.

Approximately 100 deaf and hard of hearing persons from across the country participated.

“There are no words or signs to express what we are all experiencing,” remarked event moderator Terry Morrell.

“We lost four beloved deaf people,” he stated, with two additional deaf people injured.

“We are all grieving, we are all in shock, we’re angry, we’re numb,” he went on to say.

