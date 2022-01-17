MLK Quotes: Martin Luther King’s Most Inspiring Lines

The true measure of a man is not what he does in moments of comfort and convenience, but what he does when faced with challenges and controversy.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do so.”. No matter how much hate you feel, only love will drive it out.

“We will be able to carve out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”

From his “I Have A Dream” speech.

“Whatever directly affects us, affects us all indirectly.”

From his April 1963 “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

Time must be used creatively, with the knowledge that the right moment will always come.”

From his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

In addition to diamonds or silver or gold, the beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is priceless.”

From his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech.