MLK Day – What’s Open and Closed on MLK Day 2022

MLK Day 2022 is on Monday, Jan. 17.

Today honors the activist and minister Martin Luther King, Jr., who was assassinated in 1968. Because of the continued spread of Omicron and the uncertainty it has created, people are stressed out in record time. Some people, however, look forward to MLK Day as a chance to catch their breath. On the anniversary of the Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., most government organizations will be closed. Having said that, as long as it’s safe (and there are no supply chain issues resulting in empty shelves) you should be able to do your shopping without much problem.

We take a look at what’s open and closed on MLK Day 2022, as well as a brief history of the holiday.

What is MLK Day?

The MLK Day federal holiday was established in 1983 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed every January. (New Hampshire adopted it as a paid state holiday in 1999, replacing the optional Civil Rights Day.) It was the first federal holiday in the U.S. to honor an African American.

Are banks open on MLK Day?

They aren’t. Banks will be closed because MLK Day is a federal holiday. Nevertheless, ATM machines can still be used to withdraw cash or deposit money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on MLK Day?

Not from the United States post office. It also observes MLK Day as a federal holiday. In spite of weather delays, both UPS and FedEx will be open, so if you’re expecting a package, it will likely arrive on time. In addition, all UPS and FedEx drop-off locations will be open as usual.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

There are no open markets at the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, or bond markets. Tuesday is their next trading day.

Are schools open on MLK Day?

You can let the kids sleep in! This day is usually not a school day for K-12, colleges, and universities.

Are government offices open on MLK Day?

Local, county, state, and federal government offices are generally closed.

Are National Parks open on MLK Day?

Not only are they open today, but you can also get a good deal. Despite being run by the government, national parks are open on MLK Day – and this is one of five days this year when the ones that charge an entrance fee will waive it.

Which stores are closed on MLK Day?

MLK Day is usually a day when most retailers stay open. Although there aren’t going to be many sales today, since people are still recovering from the holidays, there will likely be inventory clearance sales. Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Walgreens, and CVS will likely all be open, though maybe with a few adjusted hours. However, some small businesses will be closed.

The big grocery chains, such as Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Whole Foods, as well as restaurants will also most likely be open (though some have adjusted their hours recently due to the pandemic, such as Harris Teeter).

