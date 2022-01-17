3 Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day in Ames on Monday

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., there will be a hybrid in-person/online event at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 520 Sixth Street, on the north side of City Hall. At 6:15 p.m., there will be a celebration video.

Jeff Johnson, a long-time resident of Ames, will be the keynote speaker. Johnson is the president and CEO of the Lora and Russ Talbot Endowed Iowa State University Alumni Association.

According to a news release, he plans to discuss the impact Dr. King has had on his work and life.

Every year we use this time to remember and learn from Dr. King’s legacy,” Vanessa Baker-Latimer, chair of the Ames/Story County MLK Celebration Committee, said in a statement. “While we celebrate Dr. King’s day as a powerful reminder of his teaching, it is our wish that people keep his legacy alive every day.”

