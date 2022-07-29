Lulo Rose: A Largest Pink Diamond In 300 Years Found In Angola

(CTN News) – The largest pink diamond found in 300 years was recently discovered in Angola, weighing 170 carats.

Lucapa Diamond Company announced on Wednesday that it discovered the “Lulo Rose” in Angola’s Lula Norte region.

Pink diamonds are one in 10,000. A very large pink diamond is certainly a rare find, Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall told The Associated Press.

Wetherall said he had no idea what kind of premium will be paid for the pink gemstone when auctioned.

Lulo mines alluvial stones from riverbeds. Diamonds are mostly found in underground deposits known as kimberlite pipes, said Wetherall, speaking from Lucapa’s Australian headquarters.

“We’re looking for kimberlite pipes,” Wetherall said. Finding these high-value large diamonds certainly elevates our excitement in our hunt for the primary source.”

The mine has already produced Angola’s two largest diamonds, including a 404-carat clear diamond.

It is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine, which has 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more.

“This record-breaking pink diamond from Lulo highlights Angola’s importance on the world stage for diamond mining and shows the rewards of investing in our growing diamond industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s minister of mineral resources, petroleum and gas, said.

Pink diamonds are impressive, but many clear diamonds are larger.

It weighs 3,106 carats and is in the British sovereign’s scepter.

