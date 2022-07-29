Bangkok And Suburbs Flood Warnings For Chao Phraya Riverside Residents

(CTN News) – Residents along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan should prepare for high tides and Flood Warnings for the next 4 days when the river level is forecast to rise to 1.9-2.1 meters.

High tides between 7 pm and 10 pm until August 1st coincide with an increased volume of water being discharged into the Chao Phraya River from the Chao Phraya reservoir at a rate of 1,000-1,250m3/sec according to the National Water Command Center today (Thursday).

Rivers in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan may swell and flood riverside communities not protected by floodwalls.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt took a boat ride yesterday to inspect the floodwalls. According to him, the gaps are most susceptible to overflows during high tides.

There have been preparations for this week’s overflows in several riverside districts, such as Phra Nakhon, Dusit, Samphanthawong, Yan Nawa, Bang Kho Laem, Khlong San, and Bangkok Noi.

At vulnerable areas, sandbags and water pumps have been placed, and rapid response mobile units are on standby to assist.

In Khon Kaen, Chum Pae district, Khon San district, Chum Phae district, Phitsanuloke, and two districts of Phichit province, flash floods were reported today.

Chao Phraya River overflows and its Noi River tributary floods the Pak Hai and Sena districts of Ayutthaya.

As a result of the weakening of the south-westerly wind blowing over Thailand’s north-eastern, central, and eastern regions, some parts of the northern region will see less rain today and tomorrow. However, heavy rain will be experienced in some parts of Thailand’s southern region.

