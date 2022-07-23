US Provides Ukraine With $270 Million In Military Aid, Including Rocket Systems

(CTN News) – A further $270 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four new Himars precision rocket systems, was approved on Friday.

According to White House spokesman John Kirby, “Russia struck malls and apartment buildings in Ukraine, killing innocent civilians.”

“The president has made it clear that we will support the Ukrainian government and its people no matter what,” he said.

Ukraine will receive 20 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) with the fresh aid.

Ukraine has called the Himars, which can target targets within 80 kilometers (50 miles), a game-changer.

Ukraine will receive up to 580 Phoenix Ghosts, small, highly portable drones that detonate on target, according to the Pentagon.

In addition to ammunition, the latest aid also includes four Command Post Vehicles, armored posts that can be used as battlefield operations centers.

In May, Congress approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

According to Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Himars units could turn the tide against Russian invaders if the United States provides 100 of them.

US defense officials denied reports that Russia had successfully destroyed four Himars units, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

Rather, the official said, Russia appears to be adapting to the reality of warfare against the Himars, including increasing the use of camouflage.

According to the official, the Himars have become “the most hunted things in all of Ukraine.”

Biden, however, is wary of sending longer-range rockets, worried Ukraine might strike into Russian territory and draw the United States more directly into the conflict.

The vice president believes that while the United States should support and defend Ukraine, another key goal is to avoid a scenario where we’re headed towards a third world war, as his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said.

“We have moved billions of dollars of equipment at lightning speed, and we will continue to do so,” Sullivan said.

