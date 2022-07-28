Russia Cuts Gas Through Nord Stream 1 to 20% Of Capacity

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, Russia’s Gazprom halved the amount of natural gas flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe.

Germany calls it a political move intended to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the Ukraine war, which Russia blames on technical problems.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant announced Monday that it would cut back due to equipment repairs, further raising fears that Russia could cut off gas completely to gain political leverage over Europe.

The Nord Stream website and the head of Germany’s network regulator, Klaus Mueller, confirmed the reduction.

According to Mueller, gas is now part of Russian foreign policy and possibly war strategy.

The price of natural gas surged to its highest level since early March. Gas is used to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes during the winter.

Increasing energy prices are fueling inflation, further squeezing people’s spending power and raising concerns about Europe’s future if it doesn’t save enough gas to make it through the winter.

In response to this fear, EU governments agreed on Tuesday to reduce their use of natural gas to protect themselves from further Russian supply cuts.

By taking voluntary steps, the draft law aims to reduce gas demand by 15% from August through March.

A mandatory cut would be triggered in the 27-nation bloc if there are not enough savings.

About a third of Germany’s gas supplies come from Russia.

Germany announced last week that it would increase its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies as a result of the drop in gas flows from Russia. (AP)

