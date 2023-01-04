Russia: Ukraine Targeted Its Troops Over Cellphone Use

(CTN NEWS) – KYIV, Ukraine – According to the Russian military, which increased the casualty toll from the weekend attack to 89, Russian soldiers’ unauthorized use of smartphones sparked a devastating Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed.

Using phone signals, Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov claimed in a statement late on Tuesday that Kyiv’s forces were able to “establish the coordinates of the whereabouts of military personnel” and carry out an attack.

Sevryukov stated that the Russian military is taking unnamed steps to “avoid similar terrible situations in the future” and vowed to hold the culpable parties accountable.

According to Sevryukov, the assault, one of the deadliest against the Kremlin’s forces since the war’s commencement more than ten months ago, took place one minute into the new year.

It dealt the Kremlin another hit to its military reputation as it battles to advance with its invasion of its neighbour and sparked fresh criticism of the way the conflict is being fought within Russia in the face of a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Six missiles were launched by Ukrainian forces toward a facility housing the soldiers from a HIMARS multiple launch system supplied by the United States.

Two rockets were shot down, but four others struck the building and exploded, causing it to crumble.

According to U.K. intelligence experts, Moscow’s “unprofessional” military tactics are probably at least partially to blame for the high number of personnel casualties.

The U.K. Defense Ministry posted on Twitter, “Given the magnitude of the damage, there is a reasonable likelihood that ammunition was being stored adjacent to military accommodations, which detonated during the strike, generating subsequent explosions.”

According to the ministry, the structure that was hit by Ukrainian missiles was located in “one of the most contested regions of the conflict” in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region, less than 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from the front line.

The update stated that although the Russian military has a history of improper ammunition storage dating back to the present conflict, this episode “highlights how unprofessional procedures contribute to Russia’s high mortality rate.”

The head of the Donetsk region, one of four that Moscow illegally annexed in September, was appointed by the Kremlin and lauded the “courage and true heroism” of the fallen Russian soldiers on Wednesday.

According to a Telegram post, some of those slain, according to Denis Pushilin, attempted to rescue their friends from the burning building.

Samara residents in southwest Russia gathered on Tuesday for an Orthodox liturgy in remembrance of the deceased.

Following the service, there was a quiet moment, and flowers were set at a war memorial from the Soviet era, according to the official RIA Novosti news agency.

Unverified claims in Russian-language media said that the victims were local reservists who had been called up for duty.

In an unusual admission of fatalities, the Russian Defense Ministry first said 63 personnel were killed in operation.

The number of fatalities increased though as rescue workers combed through the building’s debris. Among the dead was the deputy commander of the unit.

Unverified reports place the number of fatalities substantially higher.

According to the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian military, over 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed and another 300 were injured in a Makiivka vocational school building on Sunday.

It was impossible to independently verify such an assertion. The walkout took place “in the neighborhood of Makiivka,” according to the Russian statement, which omitted any mention of the school.

As a result of Russian forces attacking nine regions in the country’s south and east, at least five Ukrainian civilians were killed and 13 more were hurt, according to the presidential office of Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ukraine is still looking to the West to defend itself against the invasion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is scheduled to speak with Charles Michel, the head of the EU Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, on continuing European support during a summit between the EU and Ukraine on February 3.

According to authorities, the 27 national leaders of the state and government of the EU will not attend the summit. The summit’s location is still a secret.

Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister of Germany, vowed to continue working with Ukraine.

She stated during a visit to Portugal on Wednesday that “just as the Ukrainians won’t give up in their struggle for their liberty and the independence of their nation, we won’t let even the least question exist about our determined support.”

Meanwhile, the chief ambassador for Ukraine declared that steps have already been taken to transfer the first Patriot missile systems built in the United States to his nation.

According to foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, the surface-to-air guided missile system is a top priority for Ukraine as it attempts to fend off increasing aerial Russian bombardments in recent months.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, was also considering new weaponry as he participated via video link in a ceremony marking the departure of a frigate outfitted with hypersonic missiles.

Putin referred to the Admiral Gorshkov frigate’s Zircon missiles as a “unique weapon.” According to Russian officials, the Zircon technology can overcome contemporary air defense systems.

