Ukraine War: Zelensky Delivers A Bristling Christmas Message After Russian Strikes

(CTN NEWS) – Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has delivered a courageous message of optimism to his people this Christmas and vowed never to give in while his country is still under Russian hegemony.

Zelensky implored his compatriots to endure a difficult winter despite the absence of their deceased or exiled loved ones, power outages, destruction, and the prospect of shelling in a speech to the nation on Christmas Eve.

At least 10 people were killed, and 55 injured earlier on Christmas Eve in Kherson city as Zelensky denounced the attack’s “horror.” Vladimir Putin ordered the bombardment.

“Tears will be replaced by joy, despair will be followed by hope, and death will be defeated by life,” the president declared in his address to the nation.

“We will have a holiday celebration! As usual. We’ll beam a smile and be joyful. as usual. There is only one difference: instead of waiting for a miracle, we work miracles on our own.”

On the day the Russian invasion entered its tenth month, shells rained down on a crowded market and sparked a fire in the southern port city that Kyiv’s soldiers retook in November.

This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of 🇺🇦.

Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.

Before Zelensky’s speech, Russian shelling in Kherson city claimed the lives of 10 individuals and injured 55 others.

Kherson remains a target for Russian weapons despite Moscow’s withdrawal from the southern port city in November.

Many Ukrainians will spend Christmas this year in the cold and dark while constantly fearing Russian attacks.

Christmas was traditionally observed on January 7 by Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, the same as in Russia.

However, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has permitted churches to observe Christmas on December 25 in line with most of the western world to further distance itself from the enemy.

“We meet in terrible circumstances today and on the upcoming winter vacations,” Zelensky remarked.

Someone will celebrate the occasion in a strange person’s house—a house that provides shelter to Ukrainians.

In Warsaw, Berlin, London, New York, Toronto, and many more cities and nations, someone will hear Shchedryk in a different tongue. And this Christmas, someone who is held captive will be met.

“Let them remember we are coming for our people as well; we will grant all Ukrainian men and women their freedom back.”

“Today, we will be together no matter where we are.” We sincerely hope. All for one. And we’ll be happy. One for all. And we will comprehend the truth. All for one.”

On Saturday, Zelensky also sent a message on Telegram denouncing the most recent Russian assault.

He branded the incident ‘horror… murdering for the sake of intimidation and pleasure’.

“The world must see and comprehend the extreme evil we are battling against,” he continued, since “that is the real life of Ukraine.”

The rescue services reported that sixty-six cars in a residential part of the city caught fire due to the shelling.

It comes after Pope Francis spoke of the unfairness of war and criticized ‘a world thirsty for money, power and pleasure’ after arriving at the Holy Mass at Peter’s Basilica in his chair on Saturday night.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Russian official media put out their bizarre video message, warning frigid Europeans they will be resorted to eating their pets next year if they continue to support Ukraine.

It happens when Putin finally broke his rule against using the word by referring to his horrific invasion of Ukraine as “war.”

Previously, the Russian autocrat had always termed the horrific ten-month struggle a ‘special military operation’ and barred any mention of the true nature of his campaign.

For calling the invasion a “war,” thousands of Russians have been penalized, with some going to jail and others receiving fines. Now, opposition leaders are demanding that Putin receive the same punishment.

Speaking to reporters, Putin declared: “Our goal is to finish this war, not to defuse this flywheel of a military confrontation.

“We aim to achieve this and will aim to achieve it.”

His words hint at a willingness to cease the violence, but Ukraine and his Russian adversaries worry it is a ruse.

Much of Ukraine is battling without heat or power in sub-zero temperatures after Moscow started targeting electricity and water facilities nearly two months ago.

The campaign has caused “severe suffering” among Ukrainians this winter, according to the UN’s human rights chief, who also condemned possible war crimes by Russian forces.

