10 Dead, 55 Wounded As Shells Hit Ukraine’s Kherson

(CTN NEWS) – KYIV, Ukraine – Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine that Moscow’s soldiers were forced to leave last month, was bombarded by Russian shells on Saturday, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 55 injuries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, tweeted pictures of the devastation on social media after returning from a brief trip to Washington.

He pointed out that the devastation happened as Ukrainians were starting their Christmas celebrations, which for many Orthodox Christians will end with the customary celebration on January 7.

Zelenskyy tweeted, “This is not delicate content – it’s the genuine life of Kherson.” The pictures showed burning cars, dead people lying around, and blown-out windows of buildings.

This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of 🇺🇦.

Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.

The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/ll1KAjHRom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2022

The Kherson region’s governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, declared on television that the recent shelling of the city had resulted in an increase in fatalities from seven to ten.

“55 people were hurt, he continued, with 18 in critical condition. A 6-year-old girl was among the numerous people injured by Russian bombardment,” according to Yanushevych.

#Russia terrorist shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, reported the head of RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych. Kherson settlements near the city center were destroyed. Rescue workers, law enforcement officers and medics are working at the scene of the attack. pic.twitter.com/He6K04FPGF — Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@slavaukrainewin) December 23, 2022

On Saturday, it will have been 10 months since the Russian invasion first began.

Since early October, Ukraine has been subjected to an intense barrage of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling, and drone assaults.

Much of this targets the energy infrastructure to disrupt electricity and heating supplies as the bitter winter approaches.

Kherson has experienced particularly heavy bombardment since Russian soldiers departed and the Ukrainian army took control of the city in November.

The Donetsk regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported two fatalities and five injuries from shelling there earlier on Saturday.

The fatalities occurred in Kurakhove, a hamlet of 20,000 people located 30 kilometers (18 miles) west of Donetsk city under Russian control.

Щодня о 9:00 — хвилина мовчання для вшанування загиблих внаслідок російського вторгнення.

З 24 лютого росіяни вбили 1281 мирних жителів Донеччини, поранили ще 2785. Росія несе смерть і руйнування. Пам'ятаймо!#StopRussia#RussiaKillsCivilians pic.twitter.com/553W7aDnO0 — Павло Кириленко (@Pavlo_Kyrylenko) December 24, 2022

According to Valentyn Reznichenko, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, over 60 shells struck three settlements in the vicinity of Nikopol throughout the night.

According to the governor, Oleksander Starukh, Stepne, a community on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, was also shelled, but there were no reports of casualties.

Following his journey to Washington, where he obtained another $1.8 billion in military aid, Zelenskyy has returned to Kyiv.

The battle would end at the negotiation table once the objectives of the “special military operation,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

He referred to “the realities of today that can’t be ignored” regarding Moscow’s demand that Ukraine acknowledges Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula.

Which it annexed in 2014, as well as other territorial gains, saying that no reported Ukrainian peace plan can succeed without doing so.

