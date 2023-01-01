Connect with us

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

3 hours ago

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

KYIV Ukraine – In the early hours of 2023, when Russia rang in the new year by hitting civilian targets throughout Ukraine, Ukrainians applauded from their balconies as their air defenses shot Russian drones and missiles out of the sky.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, 45 Iranian-made Shahid drones were destroyed overnight—32 on Sunday after midnight and 13 on Saturday night.

On top of that, there had already been 12 airstrikes and 31 missile attacks on the previous day around the nation.

In a sad and defiant New Year’s speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that his assault on Ukraine would not be halted. This starkly contrasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s message of thanks and solidarity.

Some Kyiv residents screamed from their balconies as sirens wailed, “Praise be to Ukraine! Honor to the brave!”

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

Ukrainian soldiers watch Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s New Years Eve address to the nation, in a military rest house as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in region of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries or fatalities from the late-night incident, claimed Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, in a post on social media.

At least one person was killed, and more than 20 others were hurt in attacks earlier on Saturday that targeted hotels and residential buildings in the capital.

Bridget Brink, the American ambassador to Ukraine, stated on Twitter: “In the early hours of the new year, Russia assaulted Ukraine in a chilly and brutal manner. Putin nonetheless does not appear to comprehend that Ukrainians are built of iron.”

Soldiers welcomed the new year at the front line in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Province. After 12 of his teammates were slain in a single night, soldier Pavlo Pryzhehodskiy, 27, played a song on his guitar that he had composed while serving at the front.

“Tragically, individuals were forced to seek refuge, some of whom were killed, instead of gathering with friends, celebrating, and exchanging gifts,” he told Reuters.

“It is an enormous disaster. This great tragedy will never be forgotten. Therefore, the New Year is depressing.”

Soldier Oleh Zahrodskiy, 49, claimed he enlisted as a volunteer after his son was called up to fight as a reservist in a neighboring front line trench. Now, with a brain injury and fighting for his life in a hospital in the southern city of Dnipro, his father was leading the charge.

Holding back tears, he remarked, “It is extremely challenging now.”

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!”

The head of Kyiv’s police, Andrii Nebytov, shared a picture on the messaging app Telegram of what appeared to be a piece of a drone used in an attack on the city, with the handwritten message “Happy New Year” in Russian on it.

Nebytov remarked, “This wreckage is here, on a sports field, where children play—this is not at the front, where violent combat are taking place.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, long-range missiles were fired on New Year’s Eve at Ukrainian drone manufacturing, storage, and launch facilities.

On December 31, Ukrainian soldiers were in the Donetsk region.

Since Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine in February, Russia has destroyed Ukrainian cities and slaughtered hundreds of civilians, saying that Ukraine is an artificial state whose pro-Western stance threatens Russia’s security.

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

Women hold bengal fires next to a Christmas tree during a celebration the New Year eve before a curfew, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Since then, Moscow has asserted that it has annexed around a fifth of Ukraine.

With military assistance from the West, Ukraine fought back and expelled Russian forces from over half of the land they had taken.

The front lines have remained relatively steady in recent weeks, with thousands of soldiers losing their lives in fierce trench fighting as Moscow protects its control over land it has gained.

Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in large-scale missile and drone operations since October, leaving communities in the dark and chilly as winter approaches.

Moscow claims the strikes are meant to weaken Ukraine’s fighting capacity; Kyiv claims they serve no military function and are intended to harm people, which is considered a war crime.

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

A local resident embraces his friend as they stand next to a house and car damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Putin delivered his New Year’s Eve speech in front of a group of individuals wearing military uniforms rather than the usual backdrop of the Kremlin walls, declaring that “the fate of Russia” was the most important issue.

“Our solemn duty to our forebears and future generations is to defend the fatherland. We are on the side of moral and historical righteousness.”

In almost complete darkness, in front of a flapping Ukrainian flag, Zelenskiy delivered his speech. He called the previous year “a national awakening.”

“You have no choice but to submit, they informed us. We assert that winning is our only option, “said he.

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

A couple embraces next to a Christmas tree during a celebration the New Year eve before a curfew, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“This year has deeply affected us. We have shed all of our tears. Every prayer has been yelled, “said Zelenskiy. “We fight and will keep fighting. Considering the keyword: “victory.”

According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the most recent airstrikes caused infrastructure damage in Sumy, in the northeast of the nation, Khmelnytskyi, in the west, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in the southeast and south.

Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, reportedly reported an intense bombardment of many settlements in the area overnight, leaving one person wounded. He reportedly remarked, “Let the day be tranquil.”

The day before had been “tough” for Ukrenergo’s employees, but the electrical situation was “under control,” and no emergency outages were being carried out, the grid operator said on Sunday.

Russian Drones Fly Through The Sky As Ukrainians Welcomes The New Year

A glow from the explosion is seen over the city’s skyline during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 1, 2023.— Reuters

Separately, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region of southern Russia, which borders Ukraine, reported that although houses on the outskirts of Shebekino town had been shelled overnight, no one had been hurt.

According to Russian media, the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, which are under the control of Moscow, were repeatedly attacked by Ukraine, with at least nine casualties recorded by local authorities.

A local doctor was quoted by Russia’s official news agency, RIA, as claiming that six people died in the attack on a hospital in Donetsk on Saturday.

Additionally, Donetsk’s proxy authorities reported that one person had been killed by Ukrainian fire.

Reuters was unable to confirm the reports. Kyiv, which rarely speaks on assaults inside of Russia or on Ukraine’s areas under Russian control, did not respond immediately.

