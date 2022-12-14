Russian Drone Strikes In Kyiv Damage 5 Buildings

(CTN NEWS) – On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces destroyed 13 Russian drones above the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, according to officials, and 5 administrative buildings were also damaged.

Washington was considering deploying its cutting-edge Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, claimed that Iranian-made Shahed drones had been shot down and that there had been explosions in the district of Shevchenkivskyi.

13 drones were destroyed, according to Serhii Popko, chief of the city’s military administration in Kyiv.

According to a witness who spoke to Reuters, one strike in a residential neighborhood looked to have torn through a portion of the roof of a brick house walled off. What the building was utilized for was a mystery.

The windows of some of the surrounding apartment complexes had been broken. Bricks and other debris, as well as roof pieces, were scattered over the snow.

Residents who were shocked and dressed for the weather examined the damage.

No one seemed to have been hurt, according to them.

In the debris, a drone’s white tail could be made out. Its markings read M529 Geran-2 and “For Ryazan!!! “, a possible allusion to a Ukrainian assault on a military air station deep within Russia earlier this month.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, said the attack was planned for a time when it was dark to make it more difficult to shoot the drones down but that Ukrainian air defense systems had been successful.

He declared, “The air defenses were effective. A total of 13 drones were shot down.”

In a brief video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the air defense systems, saying they looked to have shot down all the drones.

He added, “Well done, I am proud.”

The 38-year-old Zhenya, who lives near a destroyed building, claimed that a loud explosion woke him up.

“A loud blast startled me up while I was fast sleeping.

At first, I didn’t comprehend it because I had heard it in a dream. I was left unsure of what to do. I stepped outside because I believed my building had been hit.”

Air defense systems from the West, especially the United States, have already been delivered to Ukraine. One of the most cutting-edge is the Patriot.

Officials in Washington told Reuters that a decision on whether to provide the system might be announced as soon as Thursday. The Patriot is typically in high demand, with allies competing globally.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, has cautioned NATO against providing Kyiv with Patriot missile defenses, and it seems likely that the Kremlin will see this as an escalation.

The Patriot system would aid Ukraine in protecting itself against waves of a Russian missile and drone attacks battering the nation’s energy infrastructure.

The need for air defense systems across the nation was emphasized in the morning briefing from the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The enemy “launched 1 air and 11 missile strikes, 3 of them on the civilian infrastructure… (and) launched more than 60 attacks from multiple rocket launchers”.

In the previous 24 hours in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia areas, according to the report.

For the Kyiv government, acquiring Patriot air defense capacity would be “very, very significant,” according to former Army lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, who previously oversaw White House policy on Ukraine.

Particularly if the Russians introduce short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, “they are going to be pretty capable of handling several different issues the Ukrainians face.”

The Pentagon chose not to respond. Officials from Ukraine did not immediately respond with any comments.

Tuesday saw high-level military negotiations between Kyiv and Washington, according to Zelenskiy’s administration. Since Russia’s incursion on February 24.

The United States has provided $19.3 billion in military support to Ukraine.

As subzero temperatures set in, millions of civilians facing Europe’s bloodiest battle since World War Two have had to deal with electricity, heat, and water outages.

About 70 nations and organizations made pledges in Paris totaling a little over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to support Ukraine’s water, food, energy, health, and transportation systems in the face of Russian aggression.

The CEO of YASNO Power, Sergey Kovalenko, stated on Facebook that although system repairs were ongoing, Kyiv still only had two-thirds of the power required.

Zelenskiy claimed in a video address to New Zealand’s parliament on Wednesday that the environmental damage caused by Russia’s war will impact millions of people for many years.

According to him, Russian aggression has polluted the nation’s waters and the forest of 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres).

According to a translation provided by the parliament, “dozens of rivers are polluted, hundreds of coal mines are flooded.

And .dozens of the most dangerous industries, including chemical ones, have been destroyed by Russian strikes.”

The confrontation, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation” against security threats posed by its neighbor, started on February 24, but there are no peace negotiations in progress to put an end to it.

It is referred to as an unjustified, imperialist land grab by Ukraine and its Western backers.

On Tuesday, Russia rejected Zelenskiy’s peace proposal, which called for withdrawing Russian forces, and insisted that his administration acknowledge Russian annexations.

