Russia Fires 40 Drones At Kyiv For The 3rd Night In A Row

(CTN NEWS) – KYIV, Ukraine – Officials reported on Monday that Russia used numerous drones that exploded during another nocturnal assault on Ukraine, signaling no relent in the Kremlin’s use of bombardments to target civilian facilities and weaken Ukrainian opposition to its invasion.

The onslaught was the most recent in a string of intense attacks at the end of the year, including one on New Year’s Eve that claimed the lives of three civilians.

On Monday, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, claimed that 40 drones “went for Kyiv” overnight. Air defense forces claim that they were all destroyed.

According to Klitschko, 22 drones were shot down above Kyiv, including three around the city and 15 over other provinces.

According to the mayor, the attack destroyed energy infrastructure facilities, and an explosion happened in one city sector. It wasn’t immediately obvious whether drones or other bombs were to blame.

Klitschko added that an injured 19-year-old guy was being treated in a hospital, and the capital was experiencing emergency power shortages.

According to Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, residential buildings and an “important infrastructure object” were hit in the outlying Kyiv region.

Since October, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s water and electrical infrastructure practically every week with airstrikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, accused Russia of “energy terrorism” because the aircraft bombardments had left many people without heat in the frigid weather.

According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow is “weaponizing winter” to demoralize the Ukrainian opposition.

Ukraine is employing high-tech weapons from the West to assist in shooting down Russian missiles and drones and fire artillery into regions under Russian control.

Vladimir Putin is under pressure due to the failure of Moscow’s full-scale invasion on February 24 and the difficulties his ground forces are having holding their positions and moving forward.

His speech to the nation on January 1 declared that 2022 will be “a year of difficult, necessary decisions.”

Putin claims he was forced to send soldiers into Ukraine because it threatened Russian security, but the West rejects this claim and holds Moscow solely accountable for the invasion.

Public holidays are presently being observed in Russia till January 8.

Russian soldiers also deployed drones, missiles, and artillery shells that hit several parts of Ukraine.

Yaroslav Yanushevich, the Ukrainian governor of Kherson, said on Telegram that five persons were hurt in the early-morning bombardment of a portion of the southern Kherson region under Ukraine’s authority.

According to the official, Russian forces stormed Beryslav and fired at a nearby market, probably from a tank. According to Yanushevich, three injured are being flown to Kherson in serious condition.

Gov. Vitali Kim said that seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv area, and Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko reported that three more drones were shot down in the southeast Dnipropetrovsk district.

Reznichenko claims that a missile was also destroyed near Dnipropetrovsk. He claimed that the area’s energy infrastructure was a target.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, 39 drones built in Iran that exploded were shot down throughout the night, along with two drones made in Russia, the Orlan, and an X-59 missile.

The Ukrainian military ministry tweeted, “We are holding firm.”

According to Ukrainian police, a fierce attack on New Year’s Eve left at least four citizens dead across the nation and injured numerous others.

The fourth victim, a 46-year-old Kyiv resident, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital, according to Klitschko.

Numerous explosions shook Ukraine’s capital and neighboring regions on Saturday and into the night.

The strikes happened 36 hours after Russia launched massive missile attacks to target energy infrastructure assets on Thursday, and the unusually rapid response concerned Ukrainian officials.

According to Alexander Bogomaz, the regional governor of Bryansk, a Ukrainian drone struck an energy facility in Russia’s bordering Bryansk district. As a result, he alleged, a village was left without electricity.

