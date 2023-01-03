Connect with us

Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Forces: Moscow
Published

10 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) – MOSCOW – According to a statement made by the Russian defence ministry on Monday, 63 Russian soldiers were killed in eastern Ukraine after Kyiv forces attacked a camp using Himars Rocket Systems supplied by the US.

Ukraine’s military reported that a strike on the town of Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled portion of the eastern region of Donetsk resulted in a much higher death toll without claiming responsibility for the attack.

63 Russian personnel were killed, according to a statement from the defense ministry, in a hit by four missiles carrying high-explosive warheads on a temporary deployment position.
Anatolii Kaharlytskyi, 73, stands inside his house, heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Kaharlytskyi was injured and his daughter Iryna died in the attack on Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

The relatives and loved ones of the departed servicemen would receive “all the required help and support,” according to the military ministry.

The disclosure of Russian losses in Ukraine was incredibly rare.

The defense ministry did not specify the timing of the attack, but Ukrainian soldiers are thought to have struck as Russian troops rang in the New Year.

Anatolii Kaharlytskyi, 73, looks for his belongings inside his home, heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Kaharlytskyi was injured and his daughter-in-law Iryna died in the attack on Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

It was the largest death toll that the Russian side had so far reported in the protracted combat that has raged since President Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade on February 24 last year.

Critics of the Russian government claim they have minimized losses in the Ukrainian conflict.

Igor Strelkov, a former commander of the Russian separatist movement, claimed to have learned of the strike at around 1am on January 1. (2200 GMT on December 31).

He said that the Ukrainian army had attacked a building housing mobilized troops, claiming “hundreds” had been killed and injured.

Anatolii Kaharlytskyi, 73, stands near his house, heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Kaharlytskyi was injured and his daughter Iryna died in the attack on Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

New Russian Attacks On New Year

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, at least five persons were killed by Russian airstrikes in various regions of Ukraine.

On Monday, drones produced in Iran fired into the Ukrainian capital. However, Ukrainian soldiers claimed most of them were shot down by air defenses.

The explosion was reported by Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, and he added that emergency services had been sent.

“A 19-year-old man who was hurt was hospitalized in the capital’s Desnyanskyi area,” he said.

Authorities later claimed that the falling debris struck him.

Local residents carry their belongings as they leave their home ruined in the Saturday Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Following the strikes, the electrical supply situation in Kyiv is now “more problematic,” according to the power utility Ukrenergo.

According to a member of the Ukrainian president’s staff, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia’s New Year attacks, which targeted major cities’ downtowns, demonstrate a shift in strategy.

According to a tweet from Mykhailo Podolyak, “Russia no longer has any military objectives; instead, it is attempting to kill as many civilians as it can and destroy more civilian infrastructure.” “A slaughter war.”

