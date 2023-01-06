BMW Introduces A Color-Changing Concept Car At CES

(CTN NEWS) – LAS VEGAS – BMW unveiled Wednesday (Jan 4) a prototype car with color-changing capabilities and digital features like projecting driving data on the windshield.

Schwarzenegger attended a presentation of this car, called i Vision Dee, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

At this same show last year, BMW unveiled a car that changed color, but only from white to black and gray in between.

Nevertheless, the new car’s body can be painted in a rainbow of colors, in a single solid hue, stripes, or checks.

For now, BMW i Vision Dee is just an idea, but it will influence the design of future models.

By 2025, driving data such as speed and direction will be displayed on the windshield.

In addition, BMW has proposed projecting augmented reality images onto the windshield to make it a full-fledged screen using technology that mixes “real and virtual worlds”.

According to BMW chief Oliver Zipse, the software will be used to create “the ultimate companion” for drivers. Dee stands for digital emotional experience.

Arnold Schwarzenegger joked about a prototype filled with all this futuristic technology.

“In most of my movies, the machines were the enemy. Now they’re allies,” he said.

