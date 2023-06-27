10 Places You Don’t Want to Miss When You Travel to Australia

Australia is a country of remarkable diversity, offering travellers a wealth of experiences to enjoy. From its stunning natural landscapes to vibrant cities, Australia has something for everyone. Aussies also love their sport whether it’s Cricket in the summer, AFL in the winter or using Horse Racing betting sites all year round, especially during the Spring Carnival or at the track. Here are the 10 things that we believe you’ll love to do when you visit the great land of Australia.

Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Located off the coast of Queensland, the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Snorkel or dive among vibrant coral formations, encounter diverse marine life and witness the breathtaking beauty of this natural wonder.

Visit Sydney Opera House

Iconic and instantly recognisable, the Sydney Opera House is a must-visit landmark. Take a guided tour to learn about its fascinating architecture, catch a live performance, or simply enjoy the stunning views of the harbour from this iconic site.

Witness Uluru at Sunrise or Sunset

Uluru is a sacred site and a symbol of Australia’s Aboriginal heritage. Witness the awe-inspiring sight of Uluru changing colours during sunrise or sunset. Take a guided walk to learn about the spiritual significance of this remarkable natural formation.

Experience the Thrill of Horse Racing:

Australia has a rich horse racing culture and attending a race can be a thrilling experience. From the world-famous Melbourne Cup to regional race meets across the country, you can immerse yourself in the excitement of the track, place a bet and cheer on your favourite horse at the best horse racing betting sites in Australia. The best time to catch a race is usually during the Spring Carnival (September to November).

Explore the Great Ocean Road

Embark on a road trip along the Great Ocean Road in Victoria as it’s known for its breathtaking coastal scenery. Marvel at the towering Twelve Apostles, explore pristine beaches, hike through lush rainforests and capture unforgettable moments along this iconic stretch of road.

Encounter Wildlife at Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island is one of the highlights in the state of South Australia as it’s a haven for Australian wildlife. You can spot kangaroos, koalas, sea lions and a variety of bird species in their natural habitat. Explore the island’s diverse landscapes, from pristine beaches to dense forests and towering cliffs.

Discover the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland

Venture into the ancient Daintree Rainforest located in North Queensland. It’s one of the oldest rainforests in the world and it’s a must-see. Take a guided tour to explore its lush landscapes, encounter unique wildlife and learn about the rich biodiversity of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Experience the Thriving Urban Life

Australia boasts vibrant cities that offer a mix of cultural experiences, culinary delights and world-class attractions. Explore the cosmopolitan streets of Melbourne, discover the laid-back charm of Brisbane, or immerse yourself in the multicultural tapestry of Sydney. Don’t miss the street art laneways in Melbourne or the bustling markets in Adelaide.

Dive into Tasmania’s Wilderness

Tasmania is a nature lover’s paradise, with pristine wilderness areas and breathtaking landscapes. Explore the stunning Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park, hike through the ancient forests of the Tarkine, or embark on a wildlife encounter in Freycinet National Park.

Soak up the Sun on Bondi Beach

No visit to Australia is complete without a trip to one of its stunning beaches. Located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, Bondi Beach is famous for its golden sands, turquoise waters and vibrant surf culture. It even has an ongoing TV show (Bondi Rescue) that documents what the lifeguards get up to. Relax on the beach, catch some waves, or enjoy a coastal walk with breathtaking views.