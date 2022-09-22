Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thailand Schedules General Election For May 7, 2023
Advertisement

Thailand Politics Trending News

Thailand's PM Prayuth Survives his fourth Vote of Confidence

Thailand Politics

Bangkok’s Plan To Become The Venice Of The East... Again!

Thailand Politics

Thailand Becomes 1st Asian Country To Legalize Cannabis, But With A Catch

News Thailand Politics

Democrat Party Apologizes to 14 Victims Sexually Abused By Former Deputy Leader

News Thailand Politics

Thailand Steps Up Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Defends Its Use of Lese Majeste Law

News Thailand Politics

Court Orders Watch Scandal Information Released to News Media

News Thailand Politics

Former Junta Law Protects Gen. Prayut from Disclosing Assets

News Thailand Politics

Much Needed Police Reforms in Thailand Years Behind Schedule

News Thailand Politics

Attorney Files Complaint Against Police Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn

News Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Minister Challenged to Boxing Match for Premiership

News Thailand Politics

Marine Police Find 650Kg of Crystal Meth Floating in Andaman Sea

Thailand Politics

Health Minister Defends Covid-19 Liability Immunity Decree

News Thailand Politics

Internet Freedom in Thailand Decline Further Under Prayut Government

Thailand Politics

Thai Media Outlets Demand Government Revise News Restrictions

Thailand Politics

Media Vows to Fight the Governments Over Its Stifling of Free Speech

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Pressured to Come Clean Over Vaccine Procurement

Thailand Politics

Thai Lawmakers Demand Answers Over AstraZeneca Procurement Deal

Thailand Politics

Prayut Government Lambasted for Mismanaging Covid-19 Pandemic

Thailand Politics

Thailand Schedules General Election For May 7, 2023

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand Schedules General Election For May 7, 2023

(CTN News) – Next year’s general election is tentatively scheduled for May 7 by the Election Commission of Thailand (EC). From April 3 to April 7, 2023, all candidates can register.

EC announced the general election plan today, as the government’s four-year term expires on March 23, 2023.

A general election must be held within 45 days after the government’s term ends, as stipulated in Section 102 of the Constitution. In 2023, May 7 falls on that day.

There will be a Thailand Election on May 7, 66, or within 5 days if the parliament is dissolved. The council is on the full term.

Registration will open April 3-7, and the official list of candidates will be announced April 14.

กกตเตรียมแผนเลือกตั้ง

In case Parliament dissolves ahead of schedule, the EC’s also ready. Section 103 of the Constitution says the EC must hold an election within 45 days of the end of the government’s term. After the dissolution, the EC has to announce the election date.

For Thai citizens who can’t vote on the schedule, the EC will set up an advance voting date on April 30, 2023.

Future candidates can start their campaigns 180 days before the government’s term ends. Later, the EC will release rules and guidelines for candidates to follow.

Related CTN News:

China Warns People Not to Touch Foreigners Over Monkeypox

Is India-Pakistan Peace Around?

Floods Continue To Ravage Pakistan, Affecting More Than 30 Million People
Related Topics:
Continue Reading