Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thailand Court Rejects Petition to Renominate Pita Limjaroenrat as PM
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Election Commission Says Top PM Candidate May Have Broken Election Law

Thailand Politics

Thailand Schedules General Election For May 7, 2023

Thailand Politics Trending News

Thailand's PM Prayuth Survives his fourth Vote of Confidence

Thailand Politics

Bangkok’s Plan To Become The Venice Of The East... Again!

Thailand Politics

Thailand Becomes 1st Asian Country To Legalize Cannabis, But With A Catch

News Thailand Politics

Democrat Party Apologizes to 14 Victims Sexually Abused By Former Deputy Leader

News Thailand Politics

Thailand Steps Up Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Defends Its Use of Lese Majeste Law

News Thailand Politics

Court Orders Watch Scandal Information Released to News Media

News Thailand Politics

Former Junta Law Protects Gen. Prayut from Disclosing Assets

News Thailand Politics

Much Needed Police Reforms in Thailand Years Behind Schedule

News Thailand Politics

Attorney Files Complaint Against Police Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn

News Thailand Politics

Thai Prime Minister Challenged to Boxing Match for Premiership

News Thailand Politics

Marine Police Find 650Kg of Crystal Meth Floating in Andaman Sea

Thailand Politics

Health Minister Defends Covid-19 Liability Immunity Decree

News Thailand Politics

Internet Freedom in Thailand Decline Further Under Prayut Government

Thailand Politics

Thai Media Outlets Demand Government Revise News Restrictions

Thailand Politics

Media Vows to Fight the Governments Over Its Stifling of Free Speech

Thailand Politics

Thai Government Pressured to Come Clean Over Vaccine Procurement

Thailand Politics

Thailand Court Rejects Petition to Renominate Pita Limjaroenrat as PM

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Thailand Court Rejects Petition to Renominate Pita Limjaroenrat as PM

(CTN News) –  In a surprising twist of events, Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party has declined to support former alliance partner Pheu Thai’s bid to form the next government.

The Move Forward Party, which emerged as the victor in the May 14 election, alongside Pheu Thai, expressed concerns about the distortion of the election outcome through the current government formation process.

The May 14 election marked a significant rejection of nine years of military-led or backed governance, with both Move Forward and Pheu Thai securing strong support from voters. However, tensions and disagreements have marred the subsequent efforts to establish a cohesive government.

The alliance between Move Forward and Pheu Thai dissolved after Move Forward’s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, faced rejection twice in his attempt to become the prime minister. The bicameral parliament, influenced significantly by the royalist military, was pivotal in thwarting Move Forward’s aspirations.

Pheu Thai seized the opportunity and stepped up to lead government formation after Move Forward’s attempts were blocked twice in the National Assembly. This move has been criticized, with accusations that Pheu Thai maneuvered to secure leadership while sidelining Move Forward.

Pheu Thai’s Attempt to Form Government Faces Challenges Amidst Political Turmoil

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, critics have accused Pheu Thai of aligning with senators and parties associated with past military coups to gain support. This has raised concerns about the legitimacy and fairness of the government formation process.

The decision by Move Forward Party’s Secretary-General Chaithawat Tulathon to reject participation in the government formation under the current conditions underscores the party’s commitment to upholding the will of the people as expressed through the elections.

Pheu Thai has nominated Srettha Thavisin, a former real estate mogul with no prior political experience, as their prime ministerial candidate.

However, Srettha’s success hinges on securing the support of more than half of the joint lower and upper houses, a challenge that may prove difficult given the current political landscape.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew remains optimistic about Srettha’s chances, expressing confidence in his ability to prevail in the prime ministerial vote. He emphasized the party’s willingness to collaborate with all parties despite Move Forward’s decision.

As Thailand navigates through this intricate political situation, the fate of the government formation and the nation’s leadership remains uncertain, leaving the country’s future direction in balance.

SEE ALSO: Thailand’s Parliament to Vote on Aug 22 For New Prime Minister
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs