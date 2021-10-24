Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Road Accident

Police have reported report that 3 people were killed and 2 others injured in a tragic road accident when their Isuzu pickup truck skidded off a road and plunged into a canal in Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeastern Thailand.

According to Thai media, the accident happened in the early hours of Saturday around 3:40 AM.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the accident scene and found an Isuzu pickup truck in the roadside canal. The rescue workers found two injured women trapped inside the back seat of the vehicle. After helping them out, they were rushed to Daeng Hospital.

Rescue workers also found 3 passengers in the front seat all of whom were dead. They were identified as Mr.Nara Sihaprom, 49, Ms. Hongthong Na-ngam, 43, and 13-year-old Rachata Saensuk.

The remaining survivors told the police that all of them were relatives. They had travelled from Bangkok to attend a funeral of a relative in Yasothon province.

They told police that when the driver (Mr.Nara) came to a spot on the road that was under construction, He allegedly lost control of his Izuzu pickup truck, then skid off the road and crashed into the canal.

Police were investigating to find the cause of the incident. They also believe the driver was operating his vehicle at a speed unsuitable for the road conditions.

