Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Road Accident
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News Southern Thailand

American Arrested in Southern Thailand for Bank Fraud

Chiang Rai News Crime & Legal News

Police Take Down Drug Operation in Chiang Rai Province

News Regional News

Thailand Tops the World in Motorcycle Accident Deaths

Crime & Legal News

Police Seize 70 Million Baht in Assets from Money Launderer

News Southern Thailand

Former Monk Disgraced Monk Returns to Southern Thailand

News

Thailand Opens Travellers from 45 Countries Without Quarantine

Covid-19 Health News

26-Year-old Woman Dies after Receiving Her First Vaccine Shot

Entertainment News

Netflix Faces Cancel Culture Over Dave Chappelle’s Comedy

Entertainment News

Netflix Sees Massive Jump in Viewers Over Squid Game

News

Three People Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Road Accident

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Isuzu-police-road accident-thailand

Police have reported report that 3 people were killed and 2 others injured in a tragic road accident when their Isuzu pickup truck skidded off a road and plunged into a canal in Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeastern Thailand.

According to Thai media, the accident happened in the early hours of Saturday around 3:40 AM.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the accident scene and found an Isuzu pickup truck in the roadside canal. The rescue workers found two injured women trapped inside the back seat of the vehicle. After helping them out, they were rushed to Daeng Hospital.

Rescue workers also found 3 passengers in the front seat all of whom were dead. They were identified as Mr.Nara Sihaprom, 49, Ms. Hongthong Na-ngam, 43, and 13-year-old Rachata Saensuk.

The remaining survivors told the police that all of them were relatives. They had travelled from Bangkok to attend a funeral of a relative in Yasothon province.

They told police that when the driver (Mr.Nara) came to a spot on the road that was under construction, He allegedly lost control of his Izuzu pickup truck, then skid off the road and crashed into the canal.

Police were investigating to find the cause of the incident. They also believe the driver was operating his vehicle at a speed unsuitable for the road conditions.

Related police news:

Thailand Tops the World in Motorcycle Accident Deaths

Elderly Woman Killed After Toyota Truck Crashes into Her Home

Police Take Down Drug Operation in Chiang Rai Province

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login