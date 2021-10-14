Elderly Woman Killed After Toyota Truck Crashes into Her Home

An elderly woman has been killed and three other villagers injured after a Toyota pickup truck crashed into a roadside shelter and a home in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday afternoon.

Nakhon Si Thammarat police said the Toyota pick-up truck driven by a 23-year-old man crashed into a shelter and home on the Khuan Nong Hong-Lam Thap in the city.

The pick-up truck went on to crash into a home near beside the roadside shelter, killing the house 76-year-old homeowner and injuring her 75-year-old neighbour, while they were chatting inside the house.

The policeman and his girlfriend were also injured while the roadside shelter and the house were in shatters.

The injured parties were taken by rescue workers to a nearby government hospital.

According to police, the injured policeman and his girlfriend had stopped at the shelter for a rest. Local witnesses said the speeding pick-up lost control before ramming into the roadside shelter, then the house.

An investigation was underway to find the cause of the accident. Nakhon Si Thammarat police believe excessive speed played a dominant factor in the tragic accident. Police also said the Toyota pickup driver had no accident insurance.

In other news, two people were injured when a Toyota pickup truck crashed through the guard wall and plunged six floors at a hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima. The incident happened at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The Toyota pickup truck ended its plunge as a wreck in a passageway on the second floor of the building.

One of the injured was the driver of the vehicle. The other was a person buying food on the ground floor who was hit by a chunk of concrete.

Witnesses at the parking area said the truck driver had quarrelled with a woman inside the building. The man then got into his pickup and accelerated through a retaining wall plunging to the second floor.