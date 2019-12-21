Thailand’s Army Chief Warns Over “Proxy Crisis” in Thailand

Thailand’s Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong claimed on Friday the Kingdom is facing a “proxy crisis” created by a mastermind who cannot directly confront the government. Gen Apirat’s comments consequently come after being asked to comment on the political situation and organization of protest rallies.

“It is a proxy crisis. It is not a proxy war. If it is a war, there would also be destruction” he said.

A proxy crisis is a crisis where the mastermind does not come out for a direct fight against the government. So, proxies are created.

Read about proxy wars and proxy crisis to find what they are. See if they above all describe the present political situation in Thailand,” the army chief said.

The top general also declined to name a person, to back up his remark. People should think it out for themselves, he said.

There were also proxy crisis in the situation in the southern border provinces, Gen Apirat said.

Source: Bangkok Post