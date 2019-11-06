Connect with us

Thailand Politics

Thailand Confirms Strategic Partnership with China
Advertisement

Thailand Politics

Thai Political Foes Accuses Army Chief of Meddling

Thailand Politics

Thai Army Chief Attacks Opposition Parties Over Southern Insurgency

Thailand Politics

Recorded Documents Emerges of Thammanat's Jail Sentence in Australia

Thailand Politics

Belgian Journalist Detained, Warned Against Interview With Thai Activist

Thailand Politics

Thai Military Files Sedition Charges Against Opposition Leaders

Thailand Politics

Upcoming By-Elections Could Bring Down Prayut's Government

News Video Thailand Politics

Thai Government Investigates Anti-Prayut Protest in New York

Thailand Politics

Prime Minister Prayut Dogged by Thai Pro-Democracy Activist in New York

Thailand Politics

Thailand's Army Chief Defends Purchasing AH-6i Attack Helicopters

Thailand Politics

Thailand Confirms Strategic Partnership with China

Published

37 mins ago

on

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and confirmed Thailand’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

In the reception ceremony, both prime ministers inspected guards of honour before attending their plenary meeting at Phakdi Bodin Building.

Afterwards the Thailand and Chinese prime ministers witnessed the signing of three memorandums of understanding on bilateral cooperation.

One was for scientific, academic and innovative cooperation between the two countries. Another was for information exchange between the Public Relations Department and Xinhua News Agency. The other belonged to SCG PCL and CAS Innovation Cooperation Center.

In a subsequent press conference, Gen Prayut said the Thai government intended to improve its protection of tourists and both sides agreed to promote cooperation on the development of digital economy and smart cities to support the Thailand 4.0 policy and to exchange experiences in coping with fine dust pollution.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement