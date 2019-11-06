Thailand Confirms Strategic Partnership with China

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and confirmed Thailand’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

In the reception ceremony, both prime ministers inspected guards of honour before attending their plenary meeting at Phakdi Bodin Building.

Afterwards the Thailand and Chinese prime ministers witnessed the signing of three memorandums of understanding on bilateral cooperation.

One was for scientific, academic and innovative cooperation between the two countries. Another was for information exchange between the Public Relations Department and Xinhua News Agency. The other belonged to SCG PCL and CAS Innovation Cooperation Center.

In a subsequent press conference, Gen Prayut said the Thai government intended to improve its protection of tourists and both sides agreed to promote cooperation on the development of digital economy and smart cities to support the Thailand 4.0 policy and to exchange experiences in coping with fine dust pollution.